FE commissioner intervenes at Hull College over finance worries

One of the UK's largest college groups has been placed under FE commissioner intervention after concerns were raised about its finances.

An intervention report for the Hull College Group has been published today, after it was visited by the FE commissioner’s team between 29 November and 1 December. The college had been issued a notice of concern on 11 November by the Skills Funding Agency after its financial health was rated inadequate following an application for exceptional financial support.

In FE commissioner Richard Atkins' assessment summary, his team highlights a “substantial amount of work” that the college needs to achieve by if it is to secure a sustained financial recovery.

It says that the college is required to tackle "operating performance deficiencies", and needs to develop "a viable business model’ as well as address "liquidity issues". It recommends that the college achieves a formal review of core governance processes, hold the leadership team to account and “engage fully with the current area review process and develop appropriate proposals”.

In November 2015, Hull College Group – in which Hull College operates – became the fifth FE college in England to be granted foundation degree awarding powers.

'Leadership and governance needs to improve'

In response to the FE commissioner’s report, a letter from Robert Halfon, minister for apprenticeships and skills, also published today, states: “Having read the FE commissioner’s report, it is clear to me that the board and staff of the college are both dedicated and hard-working, and I am pleased to see this reflected in the quality of your offer and provision for learners. However, the FE commissioner is concerned that the college has had significant failures in financial management. Leadership and governance needs to improve in this respect - both in capacity and in capability – in order to secure a sustained financial recovery within an acceptable timeframe.

TES has contacted Hull College Group for comment.

