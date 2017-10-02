FE loan repayment threshold to be raised, Greening announces

Education Secretary Justine Greening has announced that the earnings threshold for student loan repayment both in further and higher education will be raised from £21,000 to £25,000.

This, according to the government, could be worth up to an additional £360 a year for thousands of college and university leavers earning less than £25,000 a year. The change applies to advanced learner loans. Tuition fees for higher education courses will also be frozen for 2018-19.

'Skills revolution'

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester yesterday, Ms Greening said the country needed a “skills revolution”. She announced 27 new degree apprenticeship schemes. Degree apprenticeships are available at levels 6 to 7 and combine work with degree-level study.

The education secretary told the conference: "Our reforms to technical education in this country are going to deliver choice for those great young people, and skills for our employers.” Ms Greening added: "As we prepare to leave the European Union, this has never been more important for our country, because this great country of ours needs a skills revolution. I want our country to have an army of skilled young people there and ready for the British businesses that so need them."

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn