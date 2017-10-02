Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    FE loan repayment threshold to be raised, Greening announces

    Julia Belgutay
    2nd October 2017 at 12:04
    student loans conservative party conference
    FE
    Education secretary Justine Greening also announces 27 new degree apprenticeships will be created in her 'skills revolution'

    Education Secretary Justine Greening has announced that the earnings threshold for student loan repayment both in further and higher education will be raised from £21,000 to £25,000.

    This, according to the government, could be worth up to an additional £360 a year for thousands of college and university leavers earning less than £25,000 a year. The change applies to advanced learner loans. Tuition fees for higher education courses will also be frozen for 2018-19.

    'Skills revolution'

    Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester yesterday, Ms Greening said the country needed a “skills revolution”. She announced 27 new degree apprenticeship schemes. Degree apprenticeships are available at levels 6 to 7 and combine work with degree-level study.

    The education secretary told the conference: "Our reforms to technical education in this country are going to deliver choice for those great young people, and skills for our employers.” Ms Greening added: "As we prepare to leave the European Union, this has never been more important for our country, because this great country of ours needs a skills revolution. I want our country to have an army of skilled young people there and ready for the British businesses that so need them."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Degree apprenticeships and degrees can be equal'

    30th May 2017 at 12:41

    Call degree apprenticeships 'career degrees', leading head urges

    3rd May 2017 at 14:26

    Degree apprenticeships to be regulated by Hefce, not Ofsted

    3rd April 2017 at 10:16

    Colleges to benefit from £4.5m degree apprenticeships fund

    10th November 2016 at 00:01

    'We need to "rebrand" degree apprenticeships to appeal to aspirational students'

    5th October 2016 at 13:20

    Open University to offer degree apprenticeships

    5th August 2016 at 13:35

    'Degree apprenticeships' launched to plug the digital skills gap

    26th November 2014 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. 'Dear Jeremy Corbyn, don't close the door on GCSE resits'
    2. T levels work placements requirements published
    3. Millions ‘owed’ to colleges for high-needs students
    4. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    5. FE loan repayment threshold to be raised, Greening announces
    6. Apprenticeships based on 'overly simplistic' view of labour market
    7. Smith Review of post-16 maths: what does it say?
    8. TES FE Podcast – 29 September 2017
    9. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    10. 'It's time for people to stop looking down at FE'

    Breaking news

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    2nd October 2017 at 00:01

    TES FE Podcast – 29 September 2017

    29th September 2017 at 17:12
    T levels government funding

    T levels work placements requirements published

    29th September 2017 at 14:04
    colleges SEND funding government local authorities

    Millions ‘owed’ to colleges for high-needs students

    29th September 2017 at 00:02

    Tes FE Awards: how one winner won praise from Theresa May

    28th September 2017 at 15:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now