    FE sector welcomes Justine Greening as education secretary

    Will Martin
    12th June 2017 at 14:49
    FE
    Ms Greening, who has served as education secretary since July 2016, will continue in the role

    The FE sector has reacted positively to Justine Greening’s reappointment as education secretary.

    Ms Greening, who was confirmed yesterday as secretary of state for education, was re-elected as MP for Putney, Roehampton and Southfields by a slim majority, and will retain the position she has held since July 2016.

    On Twitter, Ms Greening told her followers she was "delighted" to be continuing as education secretary and minister of state for women and equalities.

    Meanwhile, former education secretary Michael Gove has been named in prime minister Theresa May's cabinet as secretary of state for the environment, food and rural affairs. It has yet to be confirmed if Robert Halfon will continue as minister for apprentices and skills.

    Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), and David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC), said they were glad of the "continuity" afforded by Ms Greening's reappointment as head of the Department for Education.

    Stephen Evans, chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute, said that he that he looked forward to working with Ms Greening and making progress in areas such as the devolution of adult skills funding and establishing free basic digital skills training.

    'We welcome Ms Greening'

    Mark Dawe, chief executive of the AELP:

    "Justine Greening has taken a close interest in the apprenticeship reforms, so we very much welcome the continuity that her reappointment provides and her commitment to the social mobility agenda. AELP believes that skills training can make a real difference in meeting the ‘five giant challenges’ in the Conservative manifesto and our member providers look forward to helping the government achieve its objectives. We also hope that the secretary of state will address the major issue of funding allocations for the apprenticeships of non-levy paying small- and medium-sized enterprises as a matter of urgency."

    David Hughes, chief executive of the AoC:

     “Congratulations to Justine Greening on her re-appointment as secretary of state for education. It is good to have some continuity because there are some urgent issues to deal with as well as significant longer-term policy decisions to take. Justine Greening has a good knowledge of the further education and skills sector, which will be invaluable during the current reforms, including GCSEs, A levels, T levels, apprenticeships and adult skills. I look forward to working again with the Minister and her team to demonstrate the value of colleges.”

    Stephen Evans, chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute:

     “I am looking forward to continuing Learning and Work Institute’s longstanding relationship with the Department for Education. With Justine Greening and her team, we are ready to do more to make apprenticeships inclusive and high quality, progress lifelong learning pilots and the industrial strategy, finally bring in free digital basic skills training and make more progress on devolving adult skills funding.”

    FE

    Comments

