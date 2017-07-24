Register
    First ex-soldiers set to start training as FE teachers

    Will Martin
    24th July 2017 at 18:15
    FE
    Portsmouth and Brighton universities will recruit and mentor former armed forces personnel as they retrain as FE teachers under the Further Forces programme

    The University of Portsmouth and the University of Brighton have been named as the institutions that will retrain former armed forces personnel as FE teachers, the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has revealed.

    Under the Further Forces programme, which was launched in February, military service-leavers who do not have degrees but possess relevant skills will have the chance to train to become teachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) in FE colleges. Today it was announced that the University of Portsmouth will be the institution responsible for recruiting and training former services personnel, while the University of Brighton will work to mentor them through the programme.

    The ETF, which will co-fund the programme with the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, hopes to recruit and train 110 former armed forces personnel in the scheme’s first cohort this September. It will operate through two national hubs – one in the North and one in the South of England. 

    The Further Forces programme builds on the Troops to Teachers scheme, which received criticism after only a sixth of the target number of school teachers qualified from its first cohort.

    'Expertise, motivation and held in high regard'

    David Russell, chief executive of the ETF, said: “Accelerating the drive to achieve a world-class technical education system, especially in areas where we have a skills shortage, is vital for the country’s future. This initiative will play an important role in showing how the sector is responding to this challenge. One of the best places to find skilled professionals is within the armed forces. They have expertise, motivation and are held in high regard, and they will have a real presence and impact with those they teach and train."

    He added: “This is a powerful opportunity for armed forces service-leavers to pass on their valuable life skills and thrive in a second career, and we look forward to being instrumental in ensuring this programme is a success. We are very pleased to be working closely with two leading universities on delivering this programme – and would like to thank the Gatsby Charitable Foundation for their support in making this happen.”

