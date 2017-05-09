First national apprenticeship contract for Collab Group

The Collab Group of colleges will deliver training for property, residential, construction and services group Kier’s apprenticeship scheme in the first agreement of its kind between the UK-wide college group and an employer. Once established, the group’s 36 members could be training up to 250 apprentices annually in areas from construction to engineering and project management.

Collab Group said it would also be supporting Kier in widening its talent pool and supporting Kier Group ambitions to increase diversity in its workforce. Ian Pretty, Collab Group chief executive, said: “Our colleges are deeply imbedded in their local communities, and our national delivery network across the UK makes us uniquely placed to offer customised and flexible provision to a range of clients within the construction industry and beyond. “

And Katie Nightingale, Kier Group early careers manager said: “We’ll be able to work with Collab Group to have access to a number of training providers, enabling us to continue to deliver a consistent, high quality apprenticeship offering across the UK.”

