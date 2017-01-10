    Five reports for college area reviews published

    TES reporter
    10th January 2017 at 13:19
    FE
    Area reviews for North and Mid-Hampshire, Cumbria, Coventry and Warwickshire, the Black Country and Liverpool City Region have been made public

    Five new area review reports have been published by the Department for Education.

    The list includes North and Mid-Hampshire, Cumbria, Coventry and Warwickshire, the Black Country and Liverpool City Region – taking the total number of reports published by the DfE to 18.

    The reports review provision in the areas covered, and make recommendations as to whether colleges should undertake structural changes or remain as standalone institutions.

    In total, eight mergers and five academy conversions have been proposed. Thirteen colleges plan to remain standalone institutions, and the Cumbria area review proposes a joint venture between the University of Cumbria and the colleges in the region.

    In November the first 13 reports from waves one and two were made public.

    List of reports

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn 

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Area review for school sixth forms and UTCs 'has to happen'

    30th November 2016 at 15:19

    Area reviews: final reports and recommendations published

    29th November 2016 at 15:29

    Area reviews ‘not the end of the story’ for mergers

    25th November 2016 at 00:00
     

    Area reviews 'going remarkably well', insists FE commissioner

    26th October 2016 at 12:11

    Area reviews: five ways to survive and thrive

    24th October 2016 at 16:45

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Sainsbury review: what changes are on the way for post-16 education?
    3. Euan Blair: 'Apprenticeships should be for smart kids too'
    4. Let’s have post-16 choices that work for everyone
    5. DfE shelve plan to enforce equal careers advice
    6. Apprenticeships: Vacancies drop but applications rise ahead of the levy
    7. Sixth form education in England 'uniquely narrow and short'
    8. Ian Ashman: Colleges 'ideally placed' to tackle mental health
    9. 'No, Euan Blair - apprenticeships don’t need saving'
    10. Five reports for college area reviews published

    Breaking news

    Marsden: more funding needed for careers advice

    10th January 2017 at 17:50

    Ian Ashman: Colleges 'ideally placed' to tackle mental health

    9th January 2017 at 20:10
    sixth form colleges funding

    Sixth form education in England 'uniquely narrow and short'

    9th January 2017 at 18:23

    Apprenticeships: Vacancies drop but applications rise ahead of the levy

    9th January 2017 at 17:56

    In this week's TES Further: 'Students with special needs can flourish in the workplace'

    6th January 2017 at 17:15

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today