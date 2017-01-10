Five reports for college area reviews published

Five new area review reports have been published by the Department for Education.

The list includes North and Mid-Hampshire, Cumbria, Coventry and Warwickshire, the Black Country and Liverpool City Region – taking the total number of reports published by the DfE to 18.

The reports review provision in the areas covered, and make recommendations as to whether colleges should undertake structural changes or remain as standalone institutions.

In total, eight mergers and five academy conversions have been proposed. Thirteen colleges plan to remain standalone institutions, and the Cumbria area review proposes a joint venture between the University of Cumbria and the colleges in the region.

In November the first 13 reports from waves one and two were made public.

List of reports

