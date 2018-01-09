Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Former apprenticeships adviser Nadhim Zahawi appointed DfE minister

    Julia Belgutay
    9th January 2018 at 16:01
    FE
    But it is not yet clear what the remit of Nadhim Zahawi – former co-chair of the Apprenticeship Delivery Board – will be

    The former apprenticeships adviser to the prime minister and co-chair of the Apprenticeship Delivery Board has been appointed a junior minister at the Department for Education – but his remit is not yet clear.

    It was confirmed this afternoon that Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state at the DfE. However, his responsibilities have not yet been announced. It is also not yet clear whether Anne Milton – who held the title of minister of state, more senior to an under-secretary of state – will stay on at the DfE.

    Ms Milton, who spent 25 years working as a nurse in the NHS – had been strongly tipped to replace Jeremy Hunt as health secretary. But yesterday, 10 Downing Street confirmed that Mr Hunt had been given the expanded brief of health and social care secretary.

    'Revolutionary work on apprenticeships'

    It was also announced yesterday that Damian Hinds would take up the post of education secretary, replacing Justine Greening. 

    Ms Milton was appointed apprenticeships and skills minister in June 2017

    Mr Zahawi was hired as apprenticeships adviser to then prime minister David Cameron in 2015. At the time, he described the role as a "great honour" and added: "I’m excited to be part of the government’s revolutionary work on apprenticeships, drawing on my previous experience as an entrepreneur to ensure that the new qualifications meet the needs of businesses and provide excellent life-long skills to those who take them."

    However, the role came to an end after Theresa May became prime minister.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    FE sector sad to see Justine Greening go

    9th January 2018 at 11:23

    Robert Goodwill – minister for SEND, early years and school sports – sacked

    9th January 2018 at 10:57

    Cabinet reshuffle: 'Greening's refusal to impose barmy policies on an exhausted profession cost her the job'

    9th January 2018 at 11:53

    Damian Hinds appointed education secretary

    8th January 2018 at 20:10

    Who is Damian Hinds?

    8th January 2018 at 20:13

    Most read

    1. FE sector sad to see Justine Greening go
    2. Former apprenticeships adviser Nadhim Zahawi appointed DfE minister
    3. Anne Milton set to stay as apprenticeships and skills minister
    4. Reshuffle: Milton's future uncertain as Hunt remains health secretary
    5. Almost £3m for English and maths research still unallocated
    6. First T levels subjects announced
    7. How will we force schools to open their doors to colleges?
    8. Comedian Alan Davies to host Tes FE Awards 2018
    9. Tes FE Awards 2018: Shortlist revealed
    10. Rise in universities expanding into apprenticeships

    Breaking news

    Comedian Alan Davies to host Tes FE Awards 2018

    10th January 2018 at 12:24
    reshuffle government anne milton minister

    Anne Milton set to stay as apprenticeships and skills minister

    9th January 2018 at 16:20
    education secretary reshuffle justine greening damian hinds

    FE sector sad to see Justine Greening go

    9th January 2018 at 11:23

    Reshuffle: Milton's future uncertain as Hunt remains health secretary

    8th January 2018 at 17:20
    colleges, research, EEF, GCSE resits

    Almost £3m for English and maths research still unallocated

    5th January 2018 at 00:04

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now