Former apprenticeships adviser Nadhim Zahawi appointed DfE minister

The former apprenticeships adviser to the prime minister and co-chair of the Apprenticeship Delivery Board has been appointed a junior minister at the Department for Education – but his remit is not yet clear.

It was confirmed this afternoon that Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state at the DfE. However, his responsibilities have not yet been announced. It is also not yet clear whether Anne Milton – who held the title of minister of state, more senior to an under-secretary of state – will stay on at the DfE.

Ms Milton, who spent 25 years working as a nurse in the NHS – had been strongly tipped to replace Jeremy Hunt as health secretary. But yesterday, 10 Downing Street confirmed that Mr Hunt had been given the expanded brief of health and social care secretary.

'Revolutionary work on apprenticeships'

It was also announced yesterday that Damian Hinds would take up the post of education secretary, replacing Justine Greening.

Ms Milton was appointed apprenticeships and skills minister in June 2017.

Mr Zahawi was hired as apprenticeships adviser to then prime minister David Cameron in 2015. At the time, he described the role as a "great honour" and added: "I’m excited to be part of the government’s revolutionary work on apprenticeships, drawing on my previous experience as an entrepreneur to ensure that the new qualifications meet the needs of businesses and provide excellent life-long skills to those who take them."

However, the role came to an end after Theresa May became prime minister.

