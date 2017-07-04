Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Former minister Halfon bids to chair education select committee

    Stephen Exley
    4th July 2017 at 08:29
    Robert Halfon education select committee
    FE
    Robert Halfon, who last month lost his role as apprenticeships and skills minister, is looking to lead the influential parliamentary committee

    Former apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon has confirmed that he is standing for the position of chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee.

    Mr Halfon told Tes he was gathering support from MPs for his bid. The move comes just days after it emerged that he had been sacked as apprenticeships and skills minister. He has since been replaced by Anne Milton, who ministerial brief was confirmed this week.

    Mr Halfon yesterday attended the Association of Colleges' summer reception at the House of Commons, during which he was given a round of applause by guests in recognition of his tenure as apprenticeships and skills minister.

     

     

    Runners and riders

    Also standing for the position of chair is another former education minister, Tim Loughton, who announced his candidacy on Twitter.

     

     

    In 2015 he was runner up in the election to chair the committee, being beaten by Neil Carmichael. Mr Carmichael lost his seat in May’s election. Tes also understands other politicians looking to chair the committee - which will be led by a Conservative MP in the current Parliament – include Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland and Dan Poulter, who represents Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.

    To be included on the ballot paper, candidates must have at least 15 nominations from their own party. The vote is expected to take place on 12 July.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Robert Halfon sacked as skills minister

    13th June 2017 at 10:41

    Halfon 'very hopeful' Technical and FE Bill will be passed before election

    19th April 2017 at 10:16

    Halfon: number of female Stem apprentices 'has got to change'

    8th March 2017 at 17:22

    Halfon unveils 200K public sector apprenticeships target

    20th January 2017 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. ‘Master teachers’ are the passport to prosperity
    2. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    3. FE teachers' biggest challenges? Long hours and heavy workload
    4. Former minister Halfon bids to chair education select committee
    5. Colleges claim '£200m underspend' in sixth-form budget
    6. LGA: Skills devolution must go 'radically further and faster'
    7. What do the National Achievement Rate tables mean for FE?
    8. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    9. In this week's Tes Further: The FE college training the next generation ...
    10. Two London colleges announce merger plans

    Breaking news

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    4th July 2017 at 00:01
    funding; sixth form colleges; government

    Colleges claim '£200m underspend' in sixth-form budget

    3rd July 2017 at 17:21

    In this week's Tes Further: The FE college training the next generation ...

    30th June 2017 at 17:41

    LGA: Skills devolution must go 'radically further and faster'

    30th June 2017 at 00:01

    FE teachers' biggest challenges? Long hours and heavy workload

    29th June 2017 at 10:32

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now