Former minister Halfon bids to chair education select committee

Former apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon has confirmed that he is standing for the position of chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee.

Mr Halfon told Tes he was gathering support from MPs for his bid. The move comes just days after it emerged that he had been sacked as apprenticeships and skills minister. He has since been replaced by Anne Milton, who ministerial brief was confirmed this week.

Mr Halfon yesterday attended the Association of Colleges' summer reception at the House of Commons, during which he was given a round of applause by guests in recognition of his tenure as apprenticeships and skills minister.

.@NickyMorgan01 at @AoC_info summer reception points out @halfon4harlowMP in the room - warm applause from guests for former skills minister pic.twitter.com/sSyG02QBZ9 — Stephen Exley (@stephenexley) July 3, 2017

Runners and riders

Also standing for the position of chair is another former education minister, Tim Loughton, who announced his candidacy on Twitter.

Delighted to announce have put name forward to stand for Chair of Education Select Comm & look to put together broad cross-party of support — Tim Loughton MP (@timloughton) June 30, 2017

In 2015 he was runner up in the election to chair the committee, being beaten by Neil Carmichael. Mr Carmichael lost his seat in May’s election. Tes also understands other politicians looking to chair the committee - which will be led by a Conservative MP in the current Parliament – include Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland and Dan Poulter, who represents Central Suffolk and North Ipswich.

To be included on the ballot paper, candidates must have at least 15 nominations from their own party. The vote is expected to take place on 12 July.

