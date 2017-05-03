Register
    Up to four million apprenticeship starts possible, AELP says

    Julia Belgutay
    3rd May 2017 at 14:29
    Election manifesto calls for continued support to fund scheme

    The apprenticeship scheme in England could grow to four million starts in the next Parliament, according to the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP).

    In its short election manifesto, published today, the organisation says that despite significant concerns over the implementation of the government’s apprenticeship reform and the apprenticeship levy, it should be retained and used to only fund apprenticeships.

    According to AELP, evidence is growing that many large levy-paying employers are planning to use their levy funds for high and degree level apprenticeships. A new government should therefore show its commitment to social mobility by ensuring apprenticeships remain available at levels 2 and 3. It should also guarantee funding of at least £1 billion a year for non-levy paying small and medium-sized enterprises to meet their apprenticeship needs.

    Government should support level 2 apprenticeships

    The AELP manifesto says party manifesto pledges should secure and clearly support “level 2 apprenticeships that provide a vital starting point for many learners to get on the ladder of opportunity valued by many employers as often their main form of training”, as well as “apprenticeship funding rates that make taking on 16 to 18-year-old apprentices attractive to employers and training providers through additional funding to reflect the additional effort required”, and “quality apprenticeships up to and including level 7 backed by good assessment and a single inspection framework”. The document also stresses the importance of a well-funded skills system post-Brexit.

    AELP chief executive Mark Dawe said: “Major increases in the number of apprenticeships and continued improvements in the quality of their delivery can happen at the same time.

    "More starts doesn’t mean poorer quality if employers and providers can work closely with the new Institute for Apprenticeships on a measured approach to new standards and assessment in the programme.”

    Comments

