Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    General election 2017: The FE sector responds

    Will Martin
    18th April 2017 at 14:42
    FE
    FE must be central to political parties’ manifestoes in order to build a 'fair and prosperous Britain', according to senior FE figures

    Further education must be central to the government’s plans for a prosperous post-Brexit Britain, according to senior figures within the sector.

    Responding to Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement today that a general election will be held on 8 June, Stephen Evans, chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute, said political parties would be “judged” by their manifesto commitments to FE, and that he would seek to ensure that the sector was central in the election debate.

    Mr Evans said: “This general election will be about the society and economy we want to build and the Brexit that takes us there. These are big questions that require a big debate.

    “Strong further education and employment services must be central to a fair and prosperous Brexit Britain. This means focusing on world-class technical education, high-quality apprenticeships and better support to help people find work. It also means providing better support for ordinary working families as growth in living standards grinds to a halt again.

    “At the Learning and Work Institute, we will judge political parties by their plans, and seek to ensure that this agenda is central to the debate ahead. This includes securing continued social investment post-Brexit. In the meantime, it is business as usual for everyone working hard to deliver services on the ground and make a success of reforms to apprenticeships and other services.”

    'Pause new subcontracting rules'

    Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said that, in light of the forthcoming general election, a pause to the introduction of new subcontracting rules would not require a change in government policy, and that now is not the time to "destabilise the provider supply base".

    Mr Dawe said: “We believe that a pause in introducing the new subcontracting rules alongside the pause in the non-levy apprenticeship procurement does not involve a change in government policy and the Education and Skills Funding Agency can implement this by informing providers during the purdah period. Now is not the time to destabilise the provider supply base and good existing relationships between employers and providers. We also need confirmation as soon as possible for the providers on the register that the co-investment rules will apply from 1 May."

    Julian Gravatt, assistant chief executive of the Association of Colleges, warned that the election could cause "some delay in decision-making"."Our priority in the next few weeks will be to resolve areas of uncertainty around apprenticeships and college restructuring. It is also unfortunate that the planned date (8 June) takes place in one of the busiest GCSE and A-level weeks, which may create some logistical problems in some constituencies," he added. "The last time an election happened in June was in 2001.

    “We will work with the future government, whatever form it takes, to promote, represent and support colleges’ best interests.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    What the general election will mean for education

    18th April 2017 at 12:19

    Use spending review to up skills funding, AELP to urge

    1st November 2016 at 00:01

    In post-Brexit Britain, apprenticeships for 16-18s should be fully funded, AELP urges

    2nd September 2016 at 14:35

    '2017 can be a year of optimism for the learning and skills sector'

    3rd January 2017 at 15:17

    Article 50: Three things FE needs to know

    29th March 2017 at 18:10

    Most read

    1. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    2. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    3. FE principal: Education needs to 'be better'
    4. General election 2017: The FE sector responds
    5. Who’s top dog, Mr Principal?
    6. Universities biggest threat to HE provision in colleges
    7. Apprenticeship procurement 'paused', ESFA announces
    8. Drop in qualified teenagers for first time in 12 years
    9. Under the watchful eye
    10. GCSE resits will not be required for a grade 4, Greening announces

    Breaking news

    level 2 3 drop qualifications

    Drop in qualified teenagers for first time in 12 years

    15th April 2017 at 12:45
    apprenticeship procurement paused

    Apprenticeship procurement 'paused', ESFA announces

    12th April 2017 at 12:35

    FE principal: Education needs to 'be better'

    11th April 2017 at 16:27
    colleges pay scotland

    Scottish college lecturers back strike action

    11th April 2017 at 15:19

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    11th April 2017 at 00:01

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today