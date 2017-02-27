    Glasgow Clyde principal to retire

    Susan Walsh's retirement comes almost exactly two years after she was suspended from her post with no official reason given

    Susan Walsh, principal of Glasgow Clyde College, has announced her retirement, effective tomorrow.

    Ms Walsh led the institution through a merger process in 2013, which created Glasgow Clyde College from Cardonald, Anniesland and Langside colleges, having been principal of Cardonald College prior to that.

    Her career in further education has spanned three decades, and she was principal of Stevenson College Edinburgh before her appointment to Cardonald College in 2008.

    In February 2015, Ms Walsh was suspended for nearly nine months, shortly after her leadership of the college was lauded in an Education Scotland inspection report. Her return in November that year followed the removal of the entire college board by the then education secretary, Angela Constance, for what she called repeated failures of governance.

    'FE hasn't been just a job'

    In a message sent to staff this morning, Ms Walsh said: “I have to say it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster in college over the last four years, but we’re in steadier waters now and it’s time for me to move on. What I will carry with me from Clyde is the pride I feel in what we – staff, board and students – have achieved and what I know you will go on to achieve in the future.”

    She added: “FE hasn’t been ‘just a job’ for me. It’s been a genuine privilege being part of people’s lives, seeing students and staff grow and meeting challenges they maybe thought they couldn’t meet. You have been a great staff team to work for, and with.”

    Glasgow Clyde College’s chair, David Newall, said: “I would like to thank Susan for her leadership in helping to establish Glasgow Clyde as an excellent college with a strong commitment to its students and staff. On behalf of the college, I have sent her our very best wishes for the years ahead."

