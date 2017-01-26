    Government on track to hit 3 million apprenticeships target

    TES reporter
    26th January 2017 at 12:29
    apprenticeships
    FE
    New Department for Education figures reveal 155,000 apprenticeships were started in the first quarter of 2016-17, which apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon hails as a 'success'

    The government appears to be on track to hit its target of creating 3 million apprenticeships during the current Parliament, after new figures revealed that more than 155,000 apprenticeships starts were recorded between August and October 2016.

    The data, published today by the Department for Education, shows there were 155,600 starts in the first quarter of 2016-17. In order to achieve the 3 million target, 150,000 apprenticeships would need to be started in each quarter.

    In total, 780,000 apprenticeship starts have been recorded since May 2015. The provisional total for the three-month period, published today, is slightly up on the equivalent figure of 153,100 published a year ago. This total was later revised upwards to more than 165,000.

    'Ladder of opportunity'

    Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon said: “Apprenticeships offer people a ladder of opportunity to get on in highly skilled jobs. With 780,000 apprenticeships started since May 2015, we are well on our way to turning this country into an apprenticeships nation.

    “I want to build on this success and keep increasing the prestige and quality of apprenticeships to ensure they are on par with traditional academic options.”

    Of the starts in the first quarter of 2016-17, almost 97 per cent were on the apprenticeship framework, with just 3 per cent on apprenticeship standards.

    And 9,110 starts – just under 6 per cent – were at levels 4, 5 and 6, with the majority at level 2 (84,010) or level 3 (62,510).

    Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said it was important to ensure that, following the introduction of the apprenticeship levy, "the incentives for employers are sufficient to make sure that more apprenticeship opportunities become available". "We’ve also got to make sure that the smaller non-levy-paying employers, many of whom have a long-standing commitment to apprenticeships, aren’t cut adrift from the programme as a result of the recent provider procurement exercise," he added.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Halfon unveils 200K public sector apprenticeships target

    20th January 2017 at 00:01

    Lord Sainsbury: 'There’s been too much focus on apprenticeships'

    15th January 2017 at 10:01

    Euan Blair: 'Apprenticeships should be for smart kids too'

    6th January 2017 at 06:02

    British Sign Language qualifications to be accepted in apprenticeships

    5th January 2017 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Sainsbury review: what changes are on the way for post-16 education?
    3. Tony Robinson: 'I wasn't ready for education until I was well into my twenties'
    4. Theresa May pledges £170m for institutes of technology
    5. Don't forget that some of the best training takes place in the workplace, government told
    6. Esol funding falls by £100m
    7. New Scottish colleges data: 8 things we've learned
    8. College placements for trainee teachers 'could boost recruitment'
    9. FE students just as happy as those who go to university, study reveals
    10. Government on track to hit 3 million apprenticeships target

    Breaking news

    FE students just as happy as those who go to university, study reveals

    26th January 2017 at 00:02
    TES UKFEchat roundtable English maths

    College placements for trainee teachers 'could boost recruitment'

    25th January 2017 at 17:56
    Scotlands colleges SFC

    New Scottish colleges data: 8 things we've learned

    24th January 2017 at 11:20
    esol funding government colleges

    Esol funding falls by £100m

    23rd January 2017 at 15:57
    technical education colleges institutes technology

    Don't forget that some of the best training takes place in the workplace, government told

    23rd January 2017 at 10:25

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today