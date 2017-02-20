Half of businesses consider hiring apprentices to fill post-Brexit skills gap

More than half of businesses eligible for the apprenticeship levy would consider taking on apprentices to meet their need for additional skills as a result of Brexit, according to a new survey by Capital City College Group (CCCG).

CCCG – which consists of Westminster Kingsway and City and Islington colleges – polled more than 1,100 UK businesses with wage bills over £3 million earlier this month through YouGov. The survey found that 47 per cent of British businesses believed the UK's decision to leave the European Union would cause them staffing problems. As a result, 52 per cent of companies said they would consider taking on one or more apprentices to help fill any skills gaps. However, among London firms this dropped to 44 per cent – even though a higher proportion than the national average (66 per cent) anticipated recruitment issues as a result of Brexit.

Brexit: 'A worrying time for British businesses'

Andy Wilson, chief executive of CCCG, said: "The YouGov findings show that post-Brexit Britain is a worrying time for British businesses, with a significant percentage believing changes to our position within the EU will have a detrimental impact on staffing and training. It’s crucial that businesses meet this challenge head-on and invest in the UK workforce by recruiting motivated apprentices to make up the skills shortfall that is widely expected to arise after Britain leaves the European Union.

"That’s why we believe the training we provide to nearly 27,000 students in Capital City College Group’s campuses will play a vital role in the coming years to the UK."

