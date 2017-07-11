Halfon: 'I won't be afraid to challenge DfE ministers'

Former minister Robert Halfon has stressed he will not be afraid to challenge his former Department for Education colleagues if he is elected as the chair of the Commons Education Select Committee.

Mr Halfon is one of six candidates in the running to become chair of the influential parliamentary committee. Despite being removed as apprenticeships and skills minister just weeks ago, with Anne Milton since appointed to the position, he has stressed that he is “no establishment man”.

His rivals for the position include fellow former DfE ministers Nick Boles, as revealed exclusively by Tes, and Tim Loughton, as well as fellow Conservative MPs Rehman Chishti, Stephen Metcalfe and Dan Poulter.

Mr Halfon told Tes that he had applied for the role owing to his “genuine passion for education and skills”.

'Evidence not preconceptions'

“I have massive admiration for my former boss Justine [Greening], I like her a lot,” he said. “She is brilliant and committed to social mobility. But my job would be to hold the government to account.” His approach to chairing the committee, he added, would be “formed on evidence, not preconceptions”.

In a written statement supporting his bid, Mr Halfon states: “As a former education minister, I bring recent experience of the policy and challenges the committee will face in the year ahead. But, to those who need reassurance, I am no establishment man. I will not be afraid to challenge ministers, leaders or the sector when needed.”

Mr Halfon said the main FE areas he would focus on would include apprenticeships, careers advice, T levels, university technical colleges and national colleges.

'A new generation of technical qualifications'

Despite having announced last year that he was suffering from cancer for a second time, former skills minister Mr Boles’ statement states that he is now in “complete remission”, and that he expects to be “firing on all cylinders by September”.

Among his main achievements, he lists designing the apprenticeship levy and paving the way for the introduction of T levels. “These reforms, if implemented fully, have the potential to liberate millions of people from the circumstances in which they grew up and give them the chance to write themselves a new future powered by their innate abilities, hard work and a new generation of technical qualifications that employers respect and value,” he adds. Tes contacted Mr Boles for further comment.

The ballot of MPs closes at 4pm tomorrow. The full statements by all candidates can be read here.

