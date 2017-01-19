    Halfon unveils 200k public sector apprenticeships target

    Will Martin
    20th January 2017 at 00:01
    FE
    Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon said it is time that the public sector 'reaps the benefits of apprenticeships'

    Plans to create hundreds of thousands of apprenticeships for the public sector have been announced by the government today.

    Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon has revealed a target of creating an additional 200,000 apprenticeships in public sector organisations by 2020. Today’s announcement builds on the government’s requirement that at least 2.3 per cent of the workforce in public bodies in England should be apprentices. The new duty, which will apply to organisations with more than 250 employees, will apply from 1 April as part of the 2016 Enterprise Act. 

    Mr Halfon said: “We are committed to breaking down barriers and creating a ladder of opportunity for people everywhere. For our public sector to be the very best in the world, we need talented and ambitious people of all ages and from every background.

    “Businesses across the country have well and truly got behind apprenticeships. Now it is time to ensure the public sector reaps the benefits of apprenticeships and young people get the opportunities they deserve.”

    'Breaking down barriers'

    The Civil Service has already pledged to achieve 30,000 apprenticeship starts in England by 2020, and it is expected that the UK Home Civil Service will recruit a similar number outside of England.

    Last year research by policy consultancy SQW concluded that the government’s target of creating 3 million apprenticeships by 2020 through the apprenticeship levy would be unlikely to address an “endemically low level of apprenticeship adoption by employers”.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Lord Sainsbury: 'There’s been too much focus on apprenticeships'

    15th January 2017 at 10:01

    'Make Ucas a one stop shop for apprenticeships and degrees'

    11th January 2017 at 14:30

    'No, Euan Blair - apprenticeships don’t need saving'

    10th January 2017 at 17:56

    Apprenticeships: Vacancies drop but applications rise ahead of the levy

    9th January 2017 at 17:56

    Euan Blair: 'Apprenticeships should be for smart kids too'

    6th January 2017 at 06:02

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Sainsbury review: what changes are on the way for post-16 education?
    3. Lord Sainsbury: 'There’s been too much focus on apprenticeships'
    4. Costa Coffee shops turned into pop-up colleges
    5. Fewer higher education students in colleges, new figures show
    6. Rural areas 'suffering' through lack of access to FE
    7. 'Education needs a revolution in how we use technology'
    8. 'The technical qualifications "race to the bottom" is nonsense'
    9. Support lifelong learning, MPs urge government
    10. College students are not progressing in English and maths, DfE data reveals

    Breaking news

    academisation sixth form colleges academy conversion Hereford

    First sixth-form college to reopen as academy within weeks

    20th January 2017 at 00:01
    english maths progress colleges

    College students are not progressing in English and maths, DfE data reveals

    19th January 2017 at 16:21
    adult education, lifelong learning, brexit

    Support lifelong learning, MPs urge government

    19th January 2017 at 00:01
    rural access colleges

    Rural areas 'suffering' through lack of access to FE

    17th January 2017 at 00:01

    Lord Sainsbury: 'There’s been too much focus on apprenticeships'

    15th January 2017 at 10:01

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today