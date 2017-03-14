    Halfon's skills funding letter published

    Julia Belgutay
    14th March 2017 at 18:14
    skills funding government
    FE
    Opportunities to further build on sector reforms are being explored, according to minister

    The government has outlined its funding priorities for further education and skills. In the annual skills funding letter to Peter Lauener, chief executive of the Skills Funding Agency, skills minister Rob Halfon said the government remained committed to its priorities and expected "delivery to continue to focus on supporting our further education aims” in 2017-18.

    He also stressed the government was retaining its commitment to maintaining funding for the Adult Education Budget. According to the letter,  £1.9bn will be invested in 2017-18 to fund participation in apprenticeship training for all ages,  along with £1.5bn to support participation in adult further education through the Adult Education Budget. It goes on to explain £325m will be made available for provision at Levels 3 to 6 through Advanced Learner Loans. 

    Mr Halfon told Mr Lauener: “I leave it to you and your team to continue the implementation of our high level priorities. We are committed to investing in and strengthening the FE sector and are in the process of exploring opportunities to further build upon the important reforms already in train.”

    FE

