    IfA chair: ‘We need to make sure that everybody is benefiting from apprenticeships’

    Stephen Exley
    9th September 2017 at 10:03
    FE
    In his first interview since being appointed chair of the Institute for Apprenticeships, Antony Jenkins says he believes that, after decades of failed attempts to reform technical education, a brighter future is around the corner

    Low pay for apprentices is "unhelpful" to the apprenticeship agenda, according to the chair of the new Institute for Apprenticeships (IfA). In his first interview since taking up post, Antony Jenkins told Tes "anything that undermineds the brand of apprenticeships[was] not acceptable".

    This came after a pay survey published in July found that almost a fifth of apprentices at level 2 and 3 were being paid less than the minimum wage. "Apart from the fact that people not paying what is required under the law is clearly illegal, it's also incredibly unhelpful to what we're trying to do here," Mr Jenkins said. 

    The mission of the IfA, which has a budget just shy of £10 million for 2017-18, is simple: “ensuring high-quality apprenticeship standards”. At present, it has three main jobs: approving and supporting the development of apprenticeship standards; advising on funding levels for different standards and quality assuring the final assessments taken by apprentices.

    To date, more than 80 employees have been hired. Once the IfA’s remit expands next spring to oversee technical education, its workforce will number more than 120.

    Among them, eventually, will be its first permanent chief executive. The role was advertised in April, but no appointment has yet been made. Serial senior civil servant Peter Lauener holds the post on a temporary basis, having postponed his retirement until a leader is found.

    In the meantime, chair Antony Jenkins is the institute's public face. And former Barclays chief executive has a big job on his hands. The institute’s first six months have been dogged with questions about its long-term future.

    Doomed to failure?

    Shadow FE minister Gordon Marsden has repeatedly questioned whether the IfA has the resources necessary to carry out its functions effectively.

    And former Department for Education ministerial adviser Tom Richmond has even recently argued in the pages of Tes that the fledgling institute could already be “doomed to failure”.

    Speaking to Tes, Jenkins acknowledged that there was much work still to be done.

    “This country has had a long history of attempting to create an effective system of apprenticeships and technical education,” he said. “And many of those, if not all of those initiatives, have failed. The track record, looking back, is not particularly encouraging.

    “I feel very strongly that the structure that we have in place now is the right structure, and that we have the right resources in place to deliver. And, with the right time, discipline and focus, we will achieve the objective of having a viable system of apprenticeships and technical education.”

    A number of “very strong candidates” will be interviewed for the CEO role after the summer break, Jenkins said, with the post to be filled “by the end of the year, probably sooner”.

    If he was frustrated by the delays, he did not show it. “I personally believe it is always worth taking the time to get the very best person for the role,” he explained, “and that’s what we’re doing.”

    This is an edited version of an article in the 8 September edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. To subscribe, click here. This week's Tes magazine is available at all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here.

