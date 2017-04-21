Register
    Institute for Apprenticeships unveils route panel chairs

    Will Martin
    21st April 2017 at 11:20
    FE
    The IfA also names a panel of apprentices to 'ensure that the needs of apprentices are truly reflected'

    The Institute for Apprenticeships (IfA) has announced its chairs for the panels overseeing the 15 core technical routes outlined in the Post-16 Skills Plan.

    The panel chairs, who will include representatives from organisations including Barclays, Accenture and Network Rail, will review and recommend apprenticeship standards and advise on funding levels for the institute.

    The 15 chairs will be supported by a panel of apprentices from a range of organisations to ensure that apprentices’ voices are heard within the institute.

    The 15 technical routes were first outlined by Lord Sainsbury in his review of post-16 education in July, and include 15 key industries such as health and science, digital, and business and administration. They are scheduled to be made available from 2019.

    Last month, chancellor Philip Hammond announced plans to commit an additional £500 million each year to training for those aged 16 to 19 on technical programmes.

    'A deeply impressive group'

    Antony Jenkins, chair of the IfA, said: “I’m delighted to be able to formally announce these appointments. For our panel chairs we’ve got individuals of superb calibre – a dynamic mix of experts in their field from a broad range of occupations. Their expertise will ensure the panels are run smoothly and that quality will be maintained across the system.

    “Our panel of apprentices is something I am particularly proud of – a deeply impressive group of individuals who will ensure the needs of apprentices are truly reflected in the development of the apprenticeship programme.”

    IfA route panel chairs

    • Agriculture, environment and animal care – Richard Self, project manager, Edge Careers, and agricultural manager, Co-operatives UK
    • Business and administrative – Andrew Ground, CEO and co-founder of Tutorfair
    • Catering and hospitality – Alison Gilbert, human resources and board director, CH&Co
    • Childcare and education – Sir Nick Weller, executive principal, Dixons City Academy
    • Construction – Tanja Smith, technical director, Gradon Architecture
    • Creative and design – Iain Smith OBE, film producer, Applecross Productions
    • Digital – Mark Sherwin, managing director, global digital customer services lead, Accenture
    • Engineering and manufacturing – Dr Graham Honeyman CBE, chief executive at Sheffield Forgemasters
    • Hair and beauty – Suki Kalirai, director, GKC Infocus Ltd and Qi Spa (Spa WMC Ltd)
    • Health and science – Kirk Lower, national lead for apprenticeships, Talent for Care, widening participation and volunteering, Health Education England
    • Legal, finance and accounting – Mike Thompson, director, early careers, Barclays
    • Protective services – Sir Jonathan Murphy, former chief constable, Merseyside Police, professor of advanced policing studies, Liverpool John Moores University
    • Sales, marketing and procurement -– Godfrey Moger, station director for Free Radio, Bauer Media
    • Social care – Sir Roger Singleton, chair of the Independent Safeguarding Authority and previously chief executive of Barnardo’s
    • Transport and logistics – Michelle Nolan-McSweeney, head of training strategy, Network Rail

    IfA apprentices' panel

    • Heeran Basi – Severn Trent
    • Holly Broadhurst – JCB
    • Lucille Gallaway – Barclays
    • Adam Gymer – Pfizer UK
    • Kara Halford – Dawn’s Flower Box
    • Becky King - National Physical Laboratory
    • Kam Penglin – CT Skills
    • Sanna Shabir – Atkins Global
    • Adam Sharp – Sellafield
    • Daniel Skinner – BAE Systems
    • Poppy Wolfarth – Asset Training

     

    FE

    Comments

