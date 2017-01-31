    Institutes of technology could be ‘up and running’ by September

    Julia Belgutay
    1st February 2017 at 09:04
    institutes of technology collab colleges
    FE
    Large college groups already have the capability to make institutes of technology policy work – and they could be established quickly, according to the Collab Group

    The first institutes of technology could be set up in time for the next academic year, according to the Collab Group of colleges.

    The group, which is made up of 35 large colleges across the UK, this morning published its views on the IoTs, covering both the rationale behind them and how they could be implemented. This comes after the government earlier this month announced £170 million for new, “prestigious” IoTs, which will deliver education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

    Speaking exclusively to TES, Collab Group chief executive Ian Pretty said the largest college groups in the UK were ideally placed to have institutes housed within them: “Why would you create some brand new institution when you could leverage what we have already got?” 

    This chimed with the government’s industrial strategy, added Mr Pretty. Collab had been in discussion with government officials since IoTs were first announced in 2015, he said, and it was now time to deliver on these plans.

    'The capability to make this work'

    “Our colleges are seeing themselves as the ones who can stand this up and move it forward. They are the ones who have the capability to make this work,” said Mr Pretty, adding that by using the existing structures in some colleges, the first IoTs could be “up and running” by the beginning of the next academic year. The dedicated STEM centres at Middlesbrough College and another being developed at City College Plymouth could be converted, he added.

    The Collab Group’s document argues that the most effective way to deliver skills-based pathways was through “the development of community based institutes of technology, centred around re-thinking the general further education college model and harnessing the opportunity of the changes now underway in the sector”. A hub-and-spoke model with a large college group at its centre would need “minimal central government supervision and oversight to get it off the ground”, states the document. “In our view, IoTs need to be driven by local politicians and local employers, not by Whitehall. Government needs to give the green light and let local areas press ahead in developing their plans."

    To "get the ball rolling", government could allow five or six combined authorities to move forward with designing and implementing plans within their local areas, the Collab Group suggests. "The extensive powers afforded to metropolitan regions such as Birmingham, Sheffield, Tees Valley and Manchester, or to rural areas such as Cornwall, would make them prime candidates to move forward with developing local plans and strategies for the creation of an IoT.  We believe that a small group of larger colleges in these regions, collaborating with a small number of universities and two or three large employers, could pilot and set up a small number self-sustaining institutions.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

     

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Theresa May pledges £170m for institutes of technology

    22nd January 2017 at 11:09

    Institutes of Technology are still being developed, Robert Halfon insists

    11th October 2016 at 16:36

    Institutes of technology should coordinate London skills provision, says 157 Group

    12th April 2016 at 13:30

    Don't let institutes of technology create extra competition for colleges, principal warns

    18th November 2015 at 18:10

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Euan Blair: 'Apprenticeships should be for smart kids too'
    3. Ed tech trends to watch out for in 2017
    4. £1m programme announced by ETF to boost teaching and learning
    5. 'When I found myself crying at my computer, I knew that I had to quit teaching'
    6. What the government's industrial strategy means for FE
    7. Apprenticeships policy puts quality at risk, says IFS
    8. Carlisle College to join NCG
    9. Ofqual: security industry plagued by 'assessment malpractice'
    10. Corbyn backs UCU campaign for 15,000 more FE teachers

    Breaking news

    Corbyn backs UCU campaign for 15,000 more FE teachers

    31st January 2017 at 18:03

    Ofqual: security industry plagued by 'assessment malpractice'

    31st January 2017 at 16:57

    Carlisle College to join NCG

    31st January 2017 at 12:56
    Apprenticeships government further education

    Apprenticeships policy puts quality at risk, says IFS

    31st January 2017 at 00:02

    In this week's TES Further: Could digital learning revive the appeal of apprenticeships?

    27th January 2017 at 17:13

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today