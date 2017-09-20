Register
    Jeremy Corbyn to speak at Association of Colleges conference

    Julia Belgutay
    20th September 2017 at 16:10
    corbyn opposition annual conference association of colleges
    FE
    Programme for the organisation's annual conference and exhibition in November was launched this afternoon

    Leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn MP has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the Association of Colleges (AoC) Annual Conference and Exhibition this year.

    Labour party leader Mr Corbyn, who is only the second party leader to attend AoC conference, will be one of the headline speakers at the event, which is taking place at the ICC in Birmingham on 14 and 15 November. 

    Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman and writer and broadcaster Matthew Syed have also been confirmed as speakers. Alongside the keynote speeches, the programme, which was launched this afternoon, also includes a range of workshops, focusing on key issues including apprenticeships, curriculum reforms and T levels.

    AoC chief executive David Hughes said the annual conference was "a highlight of the college sector calendar and this year will be no different". "It is great news that we have the leader of the opposition coming to speak to delegates for the first time.  It’s another important recognition of the crucial roles which colleges play, for the economy, for communities, families, young people and adults.

    Booking for the event, at which Tes is supporting media partner this year, is now open, with information available at http://www.aocannualconference.co.uk

    FE

    Comments

