Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Learndirect 'financially stable' despite Ofsted probe, firm insists

    Julia Belgutay
    15th August 2017 at 11:52
    FE
    But the country's biggest training provider could lose more than £100m in government funding as a result of the inspection report

    Learndirect has insisted that its business remains "stable", despite the imminent publication of a critical Ofsted report.

    The inspectorate has said it will publish a report on the country's largest training provider – employing more than 1,600 people – on Thursday, which is expected to rate its provision as "inadequate". This is likely to trigger the termination of its funding from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

    Learndirect's ESFA allocations for 2016-17 were worth more than £100 million. The agency's funding agreements allow for early termination where there are issues of quality, which can be triggered by an "inadequate" Ofsted rating. The move would also have significant ramifications for the firm's subcontractors. In 2015-16, it used 64 different subcontractors for delivery.

    The unpublished Ofsted report relates to an inspection of the Sheffield-based provider in March by 17 inspectors over a four-day period. The company said it was "extremely disappointed" with the verdict, but said it continued to be focused on supporting its learners “as usual”.

    Ofsted 'very pleased'

    A spokesman for Ofsted said it was “very pleased” that an injunction lodged by Learndirect, blocking the publication of the report, had been lifted. 

    “Inspectors interviewed employers, apprentices and learners in person and over the phone, reviewed portfolios of work and looked at progress reviews when they gathered evidence,” he said. “As well as visiting apprentices in their workplace, inspectors also reviewed a wide range of evidence to ensure that both the judgements and inspection grades were secure.”

    David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said there were "a number of question marks over [Learndirect's] ability to operate which need to be resolved quickly".  He added: "The most pressing concern must be for the students and the impact this will have on them. The continuity of their learning has to be pre-eminent now for the Education and Skills Funding Agency as it works with Learndirect. Colleges across the country stand ready and able to assist in securing ongoing learning opportunities for those students and apprentices affected.”

    'Not a true reflection'

    A spokesman for Learndirect said that its  “underlying business remains stable”, and added that Ofsted’s inspection had been challenged because “we believe the process did not give a true reflection of Learndirect Limited’s training quality and performance”.

    “The business presented compelling evidence as part of the appeal to support this view. In particular, we felt that the sample size of 0.6 per cent used by Ofsted to arrive at its conclusions is not sufficient to judge the quality of Learndirect's training. We are, therefore, extremely disappointed with the verdict. Learndirect Limited will continue working with the ESFA to ensure our learners are fully supported as they proceed with their courses as usual,” he added.

    The spokesman stressed that the outcome of the inspection did not affect the non-ESFA and e-assessment contracts held within the company’s adult skills business, Learndirect Limited or Learndirect Apprenticeships Limited. “We continuously review our performance and strive to provide the highest standards of service for learners and apprentices," he added.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

     

     

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Private providers outperform colleges for learner satisfaction

    13th July 2017 at 11:03

    Independent providers deliver three in four apprenticeships

    19th May 2017 at 00:01

    One in four approved providers has no experience of apprenticeships

    5th April 2017 at 14:06

    'Training providers and subcontractors have important roles to play'

    4th July 2016 at 17:30

    Subcontracting in apprenticeships: a response to the latest guidance

    25th October 2016 at 17:50

    Opinion: Are we looking at subcontracting from the wrong end?

    21st January 2016 at 15:00

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. 'Please get behind the GCSE resits policy – and fund colleges properly'
    3. Learndirect 'financially stable' despite Ofsted probe, firm insists
    4. Hundreds of SEND students left in funding limbo
    5. Colleges top National Student Survey satisfaction ratings
    6. 'Crippling' GCSE English and maths resits set to rise again
    7. Area reviews: Colleges receive £5.5m in transition grants
    8. Area reviews: 15 reports and recommendations for colleges published
    9. Failing the vulnerable
    10. Are private firms the key to unlocking student debt?

    Breaking news

    Tes FE podcast

    Tes FE Podcast: SEND, student support and the WorldSkills curriculum

    14th August 2017 at 17:41
    college student funding

    Are private firms the key to unlocking student debt?

    11th August 2017 at 14:02
    SEN support government funding local authorities colleges

    Hundreds of SEND students left in funding limbo

    11th August 2017 at 00:02

    Area reviews: Colleges receive £5.5m in transition grants

    10th August 2017 at 11:13
    higher education access further education colleges

    Colleges 'should play a key role in widening access to university'

    10th August 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now