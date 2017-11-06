Register
    Lincoln College becomes newest member of Collab Group

    Will Martin
    7th November 2017 at 12:22
    FE
    Lincoln College Group will become the 35th member of the Collab Group, which last month welcomed Edinburgh College

    Lincoln College Group (LCG) is to become the latest college to join the Collab Group.

    LCG, which includes Lincoln, Gainsborough, and Newark colleges, will be the 35th member of the Collab Group, after Edinburgh College announced that it would join the organisation last month.

    Ian Pretty, CEO of Collab Group (pictured), said he was "thrilled" to welcome LCG.

    'Collaboration for strength'

    "Their inclusion widens our geographic reach and strengthens our network of forward-thinking collaborative colleges," Mr Pretty said. "LCG has a strong commercial focus and will be a great and dynamic addition to our membership. We welcome Gary Headland [CEO of LCG], his senior leadership and all LCG students and staff to Collab Group."

    Mr Headland said: “We are delighted to be members of the Collab Group. One of our key strategic aims is ‘collaboration for strength’, and by working together, colleges and business can remain relevant and competitive in an increasingly crowded market. We look forward to pursuing commercial opportunities with our fellow members, enabling further investment in education and training in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire."

    FE

