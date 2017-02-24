    London college area review reports published

    Julia Belgutay
    24th February 2017 at 15:54
    area reviews, colleges, government
    FE
    Mergers and the pursuit of Institute of Technology status are among the recommendations for the capital's colleges published by the Department for Education

    A series of mergers have been recommended in four area review reports published today.

    The reports for South London, East and South-East London, West London and Central London are the latest in a series of reports published by the Department for Education, and contain recommendations for each of the general further education and sixth-form colleges in these areas.

    'Potential for an IoT'

    With financial sustainability a focus of the government’s area review process – which aims to create a sector of fewer, larger and more resilient colleges – the reviews recommend a number of mergers for each of the four areas, but also plan for Croydon College, in partnership with the University of Sussex, to explore the potential for an Institute of Technology to meet South London’s higher science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) and digital skills needs. A commitment to a coherent offer for SEND and high-needs learners is also included.

    In addition, the area review reports recommend “the establishment of a pan-London implementation group and the sub-regional skills and employment board” to broaden the area review partnership of boroughs and colleges, and to allow for a joined-up approach to curriculum planning in response to the skills needs identified.

