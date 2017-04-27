Members of WorldSkills Team UK unveiled

The first 32 members of Team UK for this year’s WorldSkills competition in Abu Dhabi have been announced.

The young people, many apprentices or college students, beat off thousands of fellow competitors in regional, national and international skills competitions, including the team selection competition in Manchester last month. They also had to meet a tough international standard to be able to make the team to compete on the world stage in their respective skill.

Participants now have a further six months of rigorous training ahead before heading to the WorldSkills final in October to compete in skills from aircraft maintenance and mechanical engineering to restaurant service and cyber security.

'More important than international sport'

WorldSkills UK chief executive Neil Bentley said this was “a critical moment for the future of these inspirational young people – and our economy”.

“The WorldSkills finals in Abu Dhabi are more important than international sporting fixtures, spurring on competitors to achieve the highest international standards to inspire more and more young people to get into apprenticeships and technical careers, getting them off to the best start in work and life.”

He added: “Our ability to produce the right number of skilled, motivated,young people is vital for productivity, competitiveness and economic growth. Team UK represents the very future success of our economy and what they represent will help determine whether we thrive or fail post-Brexit.”

WorldSkills finals are held every two years – alternating with EuroSkills competitions, which last year were held in Gothenburg, Sweden. In 2015 at the most recent WorldSkills competition, held in São Paulo, Brazil, Team UK finished seventh overall in the medal table.

The first 32 members of Team UK:

Skill First name Surname Training Provider Aircraft Maintenance Joseph Massey Coleg Cambria Landscape Gardening Will Burberry Merrist Wood College Landscape Gardening Adam Ferguson CAFRE Mechanical Engineering CAD Betsy Crosbie New College Lanarkshire Web Design Alfie Hopkin Coleg Sir Gar Plumbing and Heating Daniel Martins EAS Mechanical Beauty Therapy Kaiya Swain Lewes Sussex Downs College Manufacturing Team Challenge Jake Green Bradford College / STEGTA Manufacturing Team Challenge Alexander McCluskey STEGTA Manufacturing Team Challenge Jacob Parker STEGTA Carpentry Cameron Nutt North West Regional College Cabinet Making Angus Bruce-Gardner Waters and Acland Welding Josh Peek Great Yarmouth College Mechatronics Samuel Hillier Toyota Manufacturing UK Mechatronics Tom Revell Toyota Manufacturing UK Cyber Security (IT Network Administration) Shane Carpenter Nescot Painting and Decorating Jordan Charters Edinburgh College Autobody Repair Andrew Gault Riverpark Traning 3D Digital Game Art Daniel McCabe West Cheshire College Architectural Stonemasonry Archie Stoke-Faiers Weymouth College Visual Merchandising and Window Dressing Catherine Abbott East Berkshire College Bricklaying Joshua Hunter Hull College Restaurant Service Elizabeth Forkuoh Coleg Sir Gar Jewellery Alexander Wood The Goldsmiths' Centre Electrical Installation Matthew Doe Bridgwater College Joinery Conor Willmott West Suffolk college Wall and Floor Tiling Armondas Tamulis Southern Regional College Hairdressing Bridie Thorne Train with Pride Plastering and Dry Wall Systems Harrison Moy British Gypsum Construction Metal Work Macaulay Reavill Grimsby Institute Patisserie and Confectionery Steven Lodge Hull College CNC Milling Ethan Davies Coleg Cambria

