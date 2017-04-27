Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Members of WorldSkills Team UK unveiled

    Julia Belgutay
    28th April 2017 at 00:01
    worldskills abu dhabi team uk
    A decision on two further skills for the international competition is to be announced next month

    The first 32 members of Team UK for this year’s WorldSkills competition in Abu Dhabi have been announced.

    The young people, many apprentices or college students, beat off thousands of fellow competitors in regional, national and international skills competitions, including the team selection competition in Manchester last month. They also had to meet a tough international standard to be able to make the team to compete on the world stage in their respective skill.

    Participants now have a further six months of rigorous training ahead before heading to the WorldSkills final in October to compete in skills from aircraft maintenance and mechanical engineering to restaurant service and cyber security.

    'More important than international sport'

    WorldSkills UK chief executive Neil Bentley said this was “a critical moment for the future of these inspirational young people – and our economy”.

    “The WorldSkills finals in Abu Dhabi are more important than international sporting fixtures, spurring on competitors to achieve the highest international standards to inspire more and more young people to get into apprenticeships and technical careers, getting them off to the best start in work and life.”

    He added: “Our ability to produce the right number of skilled, motivated,young people is vital for productivity, competitiveness and economic growth. Team UK represents the very future success of our economy and what they represent will help determine whether we thrive or fail post-Brexit.”

    WorldSkills finals are held every two years – alternating with EuroSkills competitions, which last year were held in Gothenburg, Sweden. In 2015 at the most recent WorldSkills competition, held in São Paulo, Brazil, Team UK finished seventh overall in the medal table.

    The first 32 members of Team UK:

     

    Skill

    First name

    Surname

    Training Provider

    Aircraft Maintenance

    Joseph

    Massey

    Coleg Cambria

    Landscape Gardening

    Will

    Burberry

    Merrist Wood College 

    Landscape Gardening

    Adam

    Ferguson

    CAFRE

    Mechanical Engineering CAD

    Betsy

    Crosbie

    New College Lanarkshire

    Web Design

    Alfie

    Hopkin

    Coleg Sir Gar

    Plumbing and Heating

    Daniel

    Martins

    EAS Mechanical

    Beauty Therapy

    Kaiya

    Swain

    Lewes Sussex Downs College

    Manufacturing Team Challenge

    Jake

    Green

    Bradford College / STEGTA

    Manufacturing Team Challenge

    Alexander

    McCluskey

    STEGTA

    Manufacturing Team Challenge

    Jacob

    Parker

    STEGTA

    Carpentry

    Cameron

    Nutt

    North West Regional College

    Cabinet Making

    Angus

    Bruce-Gardner

    Waters and Acland

    Welding

    Josh

    Peek

    Great Yarmouth College

    Mechatronics

    Samuel

    Hillier

    Toyota Manufacturing UK

    Mechatronics

    Tom

    Revell

    Toyota Manufacturing UK

    Cyber Security (IT Network Administration)

    Shane

    Carpenter

    Nescot

    Painting and Decorating

    Jordan

    Charters

    Edinburgh College

    Autobody Repair

    Andrew

    Gault

    Riverpark Traning

    3D Digital Game Art

    Daniel

    McCabe

    West Cheshire College

    Architectural Stonemasonry

    Archie

    Stoke-Faiers

    Weymouth College

    Visual Merchandising and Window Dressing

    Catherine

    Abbott

    East Berkshire College

    Bricklaying

    Joshua

    Hunter

    Hull College

    Restaurant Service

    Elizabeth

    Forkuoh

    Coleg Sir Gar

    Jewellery

    Alexander

    Wood

    The Goldsmiths' Centre

    Electrical Installation

    Matthew

    Doe

    Bridgwater College

    Joinery

    Conor

    Willmott

    West Suffolk college

    Wall and Floor Tiling

    Armondas

    Tamulis

    Southern Regional College

    Hairdressing

    Bridie

    Thorne

    Train with Pride

    Plastering and Dry Wall Systems

    Harrison

    Moy

    British Gypsum

    Construction Metal Work

    Macaulay

    Reavill

    Grimsby Institute

    Patisserie and Confectionery

    Steven

    Lodge

    Hull College

    CNC Milling

    Ethan

    Davies

    Coleg Cambria

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    Comments

    Related Content

    WorldSkills hopefuls battle it out for places on Team UK

    9th April 2017 at 10:03

    In today's TES Further: Why WorldSkills is at the 'tipping point'

    9th December 2016 at 14:09

    WorldSkills: extra funding needed to keep Team UK on top of the world

    9th December 2016 at 00:01

    WorldSkills could expand to 100 countries

    2nd December 2016 at 13:26

    Most read

    1. Merger between university and college cancelled
    2. Technical and Further Education Bill set to become law
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. Restoring EMA set to be Labour manifesto pledge
    5. College 'chains' are the future of FE, report suggests
    6. FE's Shakira Martin elected NUS president
    7. Revealed: the best-paid college leaders in England
    8. 'Now is the time to give adults the right to free basic digital skills t...
    9. 'FE has given me a major second chance' – meet FE's new student leader
    10. National Careers Service has 'no positive impact' on employment

    Breaking news

    Colleges spend more on principal pay while staff face pay freeze

    28th April 2017 at 00:01

    'FE has given me a major second chance' – meet FE's new student leader

    27th April 2017 at 17:40

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    27th April 2017 at 00:01

    FE's Shakira Martin elected NUS president

    26th April 2017 at 12:21

    Merger between university and college cancelled

    26th April 2017 at 12:13

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now