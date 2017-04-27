Members of WorldSkills Team UK unveiled
The first 32 members of Team UK for this year’s WorldSkills competition in Abu Dhabi have been announced.
The young people, many apprentices or college students, beat off thousands of fellow competitors in regional, national and international skills competitions, including the team selection competition in Manchester last month. They also had to meet a tough international standard to be able to make the team to compete on the world stage in their respective skill.
Participants now have a further six months of rigorous training ahead before heading to the WorldSkills final in October to compete in skills from aircraft maintenance and mechanical engineering to restaurant service and cyber security.
'More important than international sport'
WorldSkills UK chief executive Neil Bentley said this was “a critical moment for the future of these inspirational young people – and our economy”.
“The WorldSkills finals in Abu Dhabi are more important than international sporting fixtures, spurring on competitors to achieve the highest international standards to inspire more and more young people to get into apprenticeships and technical careers, getting them off to the best start in work and life.”
He added: “Our ability to produce the right number of skilled, motivated,young people is vital for productivity, competitiveness and economic growth. Team UK represents the very future success of our economy and what they represent will help determine whether we thrive or fail post-Brexit.”
WorldSkills finals are held every two years – alternating with EuroSkills competitions, which last year were held in Gothenburg, Sweden. In 2015 at the most recent WorldSkills competition, held in São Paulo, Brazil, Team UK finished seventh overall in the medal table.
The first 32 members of Team UK:
|
Skill
|
First name
|
Surname
|
Training Provider
|
Aircraft Maintenance
|
Joseph
|
Massey
|
Coleg Cambria
|
Landscape Gardening
|
Will
|
Burberry
|
Merrist Wood College
|
Landscape Gardening
|
Adam
|
Ferguson
|
CAFRE
|
Mechanical Engineering CAD
|
Betsy
|
Crosbie
|
New College Lanarkshire
|
Web Design
|
Alfie
|
Hopkin
|
Coleg Sir Gar
|
Plumbing and Heating
|
Daniel
|
Martins
|
EAS Mechanical
|
Beauty Therapy
|
Kaiya
|
Swain
|
Lewes Sussex Downs College
|
Manufacturing Team Challenge
|
Jake
|
Green
|
Bradford College / STEGTA
|
Manufacturing Team Challenge
|
Alexander
|
McCluskey
|
STEGTA
|
Manufacturing Team Challenge
|
Jacob
|
Parker
|
STEGTA
|
Carpentry
|
Cameron
|
Nutt
|
North West Regional College
|
Cabinet Making
|
Angus
|
Bruce-Gardner
|
Waters and Acland
|
Welding
|
Josh
|
Peek
|
Great Yarmouth College
|
Mechatronics
|
Samuel
|
Hillier
|
Toyota Manufacturing UK
|
Mechatronics
|
Tom
|
Revell
|
Toyota Manufacturing UK
|
Cyber Security (IT Network Administration)
|
Shane
|
Carpenter
|
Nescot
|
Painting and Decorating
|
Jordan
|
Charters
|
Edinburgh College
|
Autobody Repair
|
Andrew
|
Gault
|
Riverpark Traning
|
3D Digital Game Art
|
Daniel
|
McCabe
|
West Cheshire College
|
Architectural Stonemasonry
|
Archie
|
Stoke-Faiers
|
Weymouth College
|
Visual Merchandising and Window Dressing
|
Catherine
|
Abbott
|
East Berkshire College
|
Bricklaying
|
Joshua
|
Hunter
|
Hull College
|
Restaurant Service
|
Elizabeth
|
Forkuoh
|
Coleg Sir Gar
|
Jewellery
|
Alexander
|
Wood
|
The Goldsmiths' Centre
|
Electrical Installation
|
Matthew
|
Doe
|
Bridgwater College
|
Joinery
|
Conor
|
Willmott
|
West Suffolk college
|
Wall and Floor Tiling
|
Armondas
|
Tamulis
|
Southern Regional College
|
Hairdressing
|
Bridie
|
Thorne
|
Train with Pride
|
Plastering and Dry Wall Systems
|
Harrison
|
Moy
|
British Gypsum
|
Construction Metal Work
|
Macaulay
|
Reavill
|
Grimsby Institute
|
Patisserie and Confectionery
|
Steven
|
Lodge
|
Hull College
|
CNC Milling
|
Ethan
|
Davies
|
Coleg Cambria
