    Mental health issues are on the rise among college students

    Will Martin
    7th February 2017 at 00:04
    FE
    In an Association of Colleges survey of members, 85 per cent report an increase in students with mental health issues over the past three years

    Almost 75 per cent of further education colleges referred students with mental health issues to an A&E department in the last academic year, a survey by the Association of Colleges (AoC) reveals.

    The survey, conducted in November, asked members about students with mental health conditions. Some 85 per cent of colleges reported an increase in students with disclosed mental health issues in the past three years, and 81 per cent said they had significant numbers of learners with undisclosed mental health difficulties.

    Only 40 per cent of colleges were able to support a full-time counsellor or mental health worker on campus. And nearly half (48 per cent) said their relationship with local clinical commissioning groups was "non-existent".

    The AoC is calling on local NHS mental health services teams to develop closer relationships with colleges to provide better support to learners.

    'Deeply disturbing findings' for mental health

    Ian Ashman, president of the AoC, said: "Accident and emergency units are overloaded and overcrowded and it is simply not acceptable that colleges are forced to refer so many students to these services.

    "Colleges don’t want to add to the current problems A&E services are experiencing, but they are sometimes left with no choice because there is a lack of joined-up, specialist support for young people in the community."

    Mary Bousted, general secretary of the ATL teaching union, said: "The findings in AoC’s research are deeply disturbing, although unsurprising. Young people are under increasing pressure and the mental health of those entering FE colleges will not have been helped by narrowing the school curriculum and by forcing them to jump through the hoops of endless testing.

    "Budget cuts, restructures and the area reviews have also made it harder for young people to access the provision they need at college. FE teachers, lecturers and support staff want to do everything they can to help their students with mental health problems, and they have considerable expertise in this area. However, as the AoC’s research shows, funding cuts to the sector by this and the last government, means that the support simply cannot be provided. Young people are therefore dealt a double blow with increasing mental health problems along with the support for these issues dwindling."

    Mr Ashman has called for his time as president of the AoC to be "the year of mental health" in the sector.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Ian Ashman: Colleges 'ideally placed' to tackle mental health

    9th January 2017 at 20:10

    AoC president launches 'year of mental health' to support college students

    27th September 2016 at 16:37

    Opinion: What else can FE do to support mental health?

    20th May 2016 at 18:14

    Colleges report 'significant' rise in mental health problems among students

    3rd July 2015 at 17:40

    Most read

    1. 'National college pay negotiations create a race to the bottom'
    2. 'Mass lectures could save colleges money – and boost learning'
    3. Colleges to consider scrapping national pay deals
    4. 'A quiet digital evolution is already underway in FE'
    5. 'Transition period' is needed for the apprenticeship levy, says CBI
    6. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    7. Mental health issues are on the rise among college students
    8. 'Postcode lottery' created by devolution of SEND funding
    9. 'When I found myself crying at my computer, I knew that I had to quit te...
    10. In this week's TES Further: the journey from asylum seeker to college pr...

    Breaking news

    'Transition period' is needed for the apprenticeship levy, says CBI

    6th February 2017 at 13:07

    Colleges to consider scrapping national pay deals

    3rd February 2017 at 17:17

    In this week's TES Further: the journey from asylum seeker to college pr...

    3rd February 2017 at 16:55
    SEND funding colleges

    'Postcode lottery' created by devolution of SEND funding

    3rd February 2017 at 08:00

    Comedian Rob Beckett to host TES FE Awards 2017

    2nd February 2017 at 19:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today