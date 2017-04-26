Register
    Merger between university and college cancelled

    Stephen Exley
    26th April 2017 at 12:13
    Bolton University Bury College merger cancelled
    FE
    The University of Bolton has pulled out of a proposed merger with Bury College due to 'issues and complexities', but is pressing ahead with plans to merge with Bolton College

    The University of Bolton has pulled out of one of its planned college mergers.

    The university had bene pursuing mergers with Bury and Bolton colleges. However today it released a statement to the Bury Times revealing that it was not proceeding with the Bury College merger at this time due to “a number of issues and complexities” and “issues … with the handling of the matter at the college”. It adds that it would be willing to reopen discussions once these issues have been addressed.

    The plans for merging with Bolton College are “on track and making good progress”, the university added.

    'Serious threat'

    The news was welcomed by the University and College Union, which had warned that “any tie-up with the University of Bolton would pose a serious threat to the future of further education provision in Bury”.

    Regional official Martyn Moss said: “This merger was a bad idea from the start and little more than an ill-conceived vanity project. We believe colleges have an important role to play in the local community and are pleased that Bury will still be served by its own institution.

    “As we approach the mayoral and general elections, we want to hear from politicians of all stripes what their plans are to deliver decent education and relevant skills training to enable the people of Bury and Greater Manchester to contribute to a successful local economy.”

    Bury College has been approached for comment.

