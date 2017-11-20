Minimum student income proposed for Scottish college students

Scotland’s further education students, along with their peers at university, could soon be entitled to a minimum student income of £8,100 if recommendations of a review of student support are implemented.

The review board’s report, published this morning, recommends implementing a common student support funding system across further and higher education, with a common data system and central budget. There should also be flexibility for students around when they would receive financial support.

Speaking at the launch, Jayne-Anne Gadhia, chief executive of Virgin Money and chair of the review, said “all education should be valued equally – and all students treated with equity, regardless of their background”. The report represented a “radical” rethink, she said, and a “new social contract for students”.

Minimum income

The minimum £8,100 income recommended in her report would be delivered through a combination of bursaries and student loans – and cost the Scottish government an additional £16 million.

Student loans are not currently available to Scottish further education students, but Ms Gadhia said the preferential terms of such loans made her confident their introduction would benefit learners. She also highlighted a significant proportion of FE student relied on more expensive loan schemes, such as credit cards or payday lenders, in the absence of loans.

Under the recommendations of the review, FE loans would be written off in full for those transitioning from further to higher education and the repayment threshold would be increased to £22,000. The write-off period for student loans would also be shortened from 35 to 30 years.

Ms Gadhia said she had been surprised at the lack of knowledge of the current funding system among students and parents. The report calls for a single, centralised online portal to provide information to all students. There should also be “consistent guidance and communications for prospective students of all ages, parents and carers”, as well as local support to help students navigate the system.

Finally, the report recommends a proposed special support payment for students on benefits in further and higher education, similar to the approach already taken in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

System is 'broken'

Students’ union NUS Scotland president Luke Humberstone said the current student support system was “broken”. “We welcome the proposals to give the same level of support to Scotland’s further and higher education students. Whether you’re studying at college or university, the cost of living doesn’t change and neither should the level of student support available.”

He added: “While this report presents a range of options for the future of student support to deliver the new social contract, Scotland’s poorest students in further and higher education need to see serious new investment in bursary support – so that they are supported to succeed wherever they study.”

Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland, said: “The report proposes a radical rethink on how student support is awarded, reflecting the public investment into post-school education and the positive impact on society of having a well-educated and skilled workforce.”



Further education minister Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: “The report sets out a number of recommendations that would fundamentally change the way students in Scotland are supported financially. It is only right that we now take the time to consider these recommendations in detail – and as part of current and future budget processes. We will set out our next steps in due course.”

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn