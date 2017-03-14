    More than 1,300 apprenticeship providers get green light

    Julia Belgutay
    14th March 2017 at 17:59
    Apprenticeships government further education
    FE
    Providers will have further opportunities to secure a place on the government's Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers

    The new Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers has been published, with the aim of ensuring that apprenticeships are run only by the highest quality providers.

    As of today, there are 1,708 providers on the register – and only those organisations on the list can offer apprenticeship training. Of those on the register, 170 are employer providers – levy-paying employers permitted to train their own staff, 1,303 are main providers – meaning they can be selected by levy-paying employers to deliver apprenticeship training, and 235 are supporting providers, who can only deliver as subcontractors. A total of 2,327 providers had applied for the register – a success rate of 74 per cent.

    According to the Department for Education, providers on the register have been through a rigorous assessment process to make sure they meet apprenticeship quality expectations. Levy-paying employers will be able to choose their apprenticeship training delivery from this provider base for all apprentices starting their programmes from May 2017.

    'The ladder of opportunity'

    TES understands that providers were informed of their place on the register yesterday, after concerns over a delay in the publication of the register, with large companies due to start paying the apprenticeship levy over the coming weeks. The government stressed there would be regular opportunities for new providers to apply to the register, the first at the end of this month.

    Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon said giving employers control over their apprenticeships needs and funding was an essential feature of the government’s plan to create an apprenticeships and skills nation.  “Our new register of apprenticeship providers will mean that only organisations that have passed our quality assurance can deliver apprenticeships. We are giving employers the confidence to do business with high-quality training providers, and making sure that individuals can benefit from gold-standard routes as they climb the ladder of opportunity.”

    Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), said: “Congratulations to all providers who have made it on first time – it is no small achievement.  For those who are disappointed, there is the opportunity to reapply before the end of March. Our advice is to study carefully the feedback you have received before you try again.”

    He added: We are also asking providers to share their feedback with AELP on a confidential basis to see if there are any common stumbling blocks that can be identified and overcome.’

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

     

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    A third of businesses 'not fully informed' about apprenticeship levy, poll shows

    13th February 2017 at 00:03

    'Transition period' is needed for the apprenticeship levy, says CBI

    6th February 2017 at 13:07

    Apprenticeship levy could lead to employers 'exploiting the system', MPs warn

    30th November 2016 at 00:01

    Predicted apprenticeship levy yield drops by £200m

    23rd November 2016 at 15:49

    'Subcontractors could be seriously affected by the apprenticeship levy'

    12th August 2016 at 16:37

    Most read

    1. One in 10 GCSE resit students gets C grade by 19
    2. The students teaching the teachers how to use tech
    3. Sorry schools, it’s FE’s turn
    4. FE policy too 'complex and changeable', report says
    5. 'Are T levels the silver bullet we need?'
    6. Colleges could be out of pocket despite £500m funding boost
    7. Sainsbury review: what changes are on the way for post-16 education?
    8. 'FE needs to foster and nurture the maker, hacker and tinkerer'
    9. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    10. 'Perceptions of apprenticeships are changing'

    Breaking news

    skills funding government

    Halfon's skills funding letter published

    14th March 2017 at 18:14
    government, colleges, change

    FE policy too 'complex and changeable', report says

    14th March 2017 at 00:04
    GCSe resits

    One in 10 GCSE resit students gets C grade by 19

    14th March 2017 at 00:04
    ed tech, colleges, jisc

    The students teaching the teachers how to use tech

    12th March 2017 at 10:02
    college funding t levels students

    Colleges could be out of pocket despite £500m funding boost

    10th March 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today