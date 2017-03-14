More than 1,300 apprenticeship providers get green light

The new Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers has been published, with the aim of ensuring that apprenticeships are run only by the highest quality providers.

As of today, there are 1,708 providers on the register – and only those organisations on the list can offer apprenticeship training. Of those on the register, 170 are employer providers – levy-paying employers permitted to train their own staff, 1,303 are main providers – meaning they can be selected by levy-paying employers to deliver apprenticeship training, and 235 are supporting providers, who can only deliver as subcontractors. A total of 2,327 providers had applied for the register – a success rate of 74 per cent.

According to the Department for Education, providers on the register have been through a rigorous assessment process to make sure they meet apprenticeship quality expectations. Levy-paying employers will be able to choose their apprenticeship training delivery from this provider base for all apprentices starting their programmes from May 2017.

'The ladder of opportunity'

TES understands that providers were informed of their place on the register yesterday, after concerns over a delay in the publication of the register, with large companies due to start paying the apprenticeship levy over the coming weeks. The government stressed there would be regular opportunities for new providers to apply to the register, the first at the end of this month.

Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon said giving employers control over their apprenticeships needs and funding was an essential feature of the government’s plan to create an apprenticeships and skills nation. “Our new register of apprenticeship providers will mean that only organisations that have passed our quality assurance can deliver apprenticeships. We are giving employers the confidence to do business with high-quality training providers, and making sure that individuals can benefit from gold-standard routes as they climb the ladder of opportunity.”

Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), said: “Congratulations to all providers who have made it on first time – it is no small achievement. For those who are disappointed, there is the opportunity to reapply before the end of March. Our advice is to study carefully the feedback you have received before you try again.”

He added: We are also asking providers to share their feedback with AELP on a confidential basis to see if there are any common stumbling blocks that can be identified and overcome.’

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn