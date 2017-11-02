Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Most disadvantaged students fall behind peers in resit success

    Julia Belgutay
    3rd November 2017 at 00:03
    gcse resits colleges disadvantage free school meals
    FE
    In one area, just one in 50 students entitled to free school meals achieve a good pass in maths and English GCSEs by 19 if they failed to do so at 16

    Exclusive Tes analysis has shown significantly fewer people young people entitled to free school meals (FSM) achieve a grade C or 4 in their GCSE maths and English between 16 and 19 than among the general population – and there are massive disparities across different parts of the country.

    The data from the Department of Education (DfE) shows that in the most extreme case – Wealdon in East Sussex – 1.8 per cent of those with free school meal entitlement who did not achieve a C grade in both subjects at 16 went on to achieve this by the age of 19, a fifteenth of the rate for their better-off peers (27.7 per cent). Other districts with low success rates among the most disadvantaged young people included Wyre Forest, Maldon and Ashford. In these areas, fewer than 4 per cent of young people without a C in English and maths at the age of 16 went on to achieve this by 19 (see table, left).

    At the other end of the spectrum, in Blaby, Leicester, the attainment rate among FSM-entitled students was almost 44 per cent.

    Forcing resits can be detrimental

    At present, all students who fail to obtain a C or 4 are required to work towards achieving this. Those who obtained a grade D or 3 are effectively forced to retake the qualification, because of the funding rule for colleges.

    College leaders have argued that forcing young people to resit GCSEs can be detrimental and that more applied qualifications, such as functional skills, would be a better alternative.

    Disproportionate effect

    Across the old and new versions of GCSEs, there were more than 327,000 English and maths entries among 17-plus students this summer. In the final sitting of the legacy qualification, the A*-C pass rates were 24.4 per cent and 29 per cent in maths and English, respectively.

    NUS students’ union president Shakira Martin said the new statistics showed that the GCSE resit policy “disproportionately affects people from disadvantaged backgrounds” and is “seriously detrimental to social mobility”.

    The emphasis “should be on ensuring students are able to study maths and English in the way that is most appropriate to them,” she adds.

    This is an edited version of an article in the 3 November edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full story here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. Tes magazine is available at all good newsagents.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

     

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    GCSE resits: are some pupils resitting their way to failure?

    1st November 2017 at 16:17

    Supportive text messages boost GCSE resits grades

    17th October 2017 at 16:56

    GCSE resits: 5% funding tolerance to be extended

    12th October 2017 at 11:17

    'Dear Jeremy Corbyn, don't close the door on GCSE resits'

    1st October 2017 at 08:03

    GCSE resits: 'Let's be positive about the real progress made by our learners'

    29th August 2017 at 16:14

    Most read

    1. Apprenticeship approval process to be reviewed
    2. Don't make young people choose between academic and technical pathways, ...
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. £10m flexible learning fund launched by DfE
    5. Spielman: 'Give Ofsted funding to monitor apprenticeship "cowboys"'
    6. CONEL joins London's biggest college group
    7. 'Still much more to be done on apprenticeships'
    8. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    9. Four in 10 apprentices pay more for their course than they earn in salar...
    10. Government to review higher-level technical education

    Breaking news

    hammond budget colleges cuts

    Support FE in the spending review, sector leaders urge chancellor

    3rd November 2017 at 00:03

    Four in 10 apprentices pay more for their course than they earn in salary, report shows

    2nd November 2017 at 15:35

    Apprenticeship approval process to be reviewed

    1st November 2017 at 17:50
    college merger CCCG london CONEL

    CONEL joins London's biggest college group

    1st November 2017 at 00:03
    adult learning fund government

    £10m flexible learning fund launched by DfE

    31st October 2017 at 16:07

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now