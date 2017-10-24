MPs appointed as apprenticeship ambassadors

The government has appointed MPs as ambassadors for the apprenticeship programme.

Conservatives Maria Caulfield, Stephen Metcalfe and Trudy Harrison will “champion the opportunities and benefits that apprenticeships can offer and will work across the UK to target specific areas and raise awareness”.

'Vital roles'

In addition, another MP, Helen Grant, has replaced Nus Ghani as the chair of the Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network. Ms Harrison has also been named the co-chair of the Apprenticeship Delivery Board, and Dominique Unsworth, managing director and producer of filmmaking firm Resource Productions, has been appointed an ambassador for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Apprenticeships and skills minister Anne Milton (pictured) said: “Although we have seen record numbers with a disability or from disadvantaged backgrounds start an apprenticeship, there is still more to do. I am delighted to confirm today’s appointments to the vital roles that will work to ensure apprenticeships are truly open to everyone.”

Provisional figures for 1 May to 31 July 2017 – the first quarter after the levy was introduced – published earlier this month showed that apprenticeship starts dropped by more than 60 per cent from the previous year.