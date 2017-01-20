    National Apprenticeship Awards winners announced

    Julia Belgutay
    21st January 2017 at 00:01
    National Apprenticeship Awards
    Individuals and employers recognised at glittering ceremony in London for their commitment to the apprenticeship programme

    Apprentices and employers were in the spotlight at last night’s 13th annual National Apprenticeship Awards. The ceremony, hosted by the National Apprenticeship Service, saw six employers and three apprentices, as well as a national apprentice champion, recognised for their commitment to apprenticeships.

    Also announced on the night was the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers list 2016, featuring the most exceptional apprenticeship employers from all National Apprenticeship Awards employer categories.

    Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon said: “Congratulations to all the winners - they are champions showcasing how apprenticeships to give everyone the chance to get on. Apprenticeships work. They give people of all ages and all backgrounds the ladder of opportunity to get paid experience in work and a top class qualification at the same time."

    The winners: 

    • The I-Can Qualifications Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Charlotte Blowers, Exceed
    • EAL Award for Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Adam Sharp, Sellafield Ltd
    • The Nuclear Decommissioning Site Licence Companies Award for the Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year: Holly Broadhurst, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd
    • Premier Inn sponsored Apprentice Champion Award: John Clarke, technical manager with BT.
    • Unilever Small Employer of the Year: Ebsford Environmental Ltd 
    • British Gas Medium Employer of the Year: Troup Bywaters + Anders
    • BAE Systems Award for Large Employer of the Year: Mercedes-Benz UK
    • EON Award for Macro Employer of the Year: Mitie Group Plc
    • Santander Award for Newcomer SME of the Year: Craggs Energy Ltd
    • Rolls-Royce Award for Newcomer Large Employer of the Year: Bond Dickinson LLP

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    Comments

    Related Content

    Halfon unveils 200k public sector apprenticeships target

    20th January 2017 at 00:01

    Lord Sainsbury: 'There’s been too much focus on apprenticeships'

    15th January 2017 at 10:01

    Apprenticeships: Vacancies drop but applications rise ahead of the levy

    9th January 2017 at 17:56

    Euan Blair: ‘I want to save the day in apprenticeships’

    6th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Euan Blair: 'Apprenticeships should be for smart kids too'

    6th January 2017 at 06:02

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Lord Sainsbury: 'There’s been too much focus on apprenticeships'
    3. Costa Coffee shops turned into pop-up colleges
    4. 'The technical qualifications "race to the bottom" is nonsense'
    5. A new era of engagement?
    6. Support lifelong learning, MPs urge government
    7. College students are not progressing in English and maths, DfE data reveals
    8. 'The transformation into an academy isn't burdensome for colleges'
    9. First sixth-form college to reopen as academy within weeks
    10. Halfon unveils 200k public sector apprenticeships target

    Breaking news

    In this week's TES Further: Why struggling colleges should come out fighting

    20th January 2017 at 18:16
    academisation sixth form colleges academy conversion Hereford

    First sixth-form college to reopen as academy within weeks

    20th January 2017 at 00:01

    Halfon unveils 200k public sector apprenticeships target

    20th January 2017 at 00:01
    english maths progress colleges

    College students are not progressing in English and maths, DfE data reveals

    19th January 2017 at 16:21
    adult education, lifelong learning, brexit

    Support lifelong learning, MPs urge government

    19th January 2017 at 00:01

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today