National Apprenticeship Awards winners announced

Apprentices and employers were in the spotlight at last night’s 13th annual National Apprenticeship Awards. The ceremony, hosted by the National Apprenticeship Service, saw six employers and three apprentices, as well as a national apprentice champion, recognised for their commitment to apprenticeships.

Also announced on the night was the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers list 2016, featuring the most exceptional apprenticeship employers from all National Apprenticeship Awards employer categories.

Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon said: “Congratulations to all the winners - they are champions showcasing how apprenticeships to give everyone the chance to get on. Apprenticeships work. They give people of all ages and all backgrounds the ladder of opportunity to get paid experience in work and a top class qualification at the same time."

The winners:

The I-Can Qualifications Award for Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Charlotte Blowers, Exceed

EAL Award for Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Adam Sharp, Sellafield Ltd

The Nuclear Decommissioning Site Licence Companies Award for the Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year: Holly Broadhurst, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

Premier Inn sponsored Apprentice Champion Award: John Clarke, technical manager with BT.

Unilever Small Employer of the Year: Ebsford Environmental Ltd

British Gas Medium Employer of the Year: Troup Bywaters + Anders

BAE Systems Award for Large Employer of the Year: Mercedes-Benz UK

EON Award for Macro Employer of the Year: Mitie Group Plc

Santander Award for Newcomer SME of the Year: Craggs Energy Ltd

Rolls-Royce Award for Newcomer Large Employer of the Year: Bond Dickinson LLP

