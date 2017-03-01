NCG to join Collab Group

NCG is to become the 36th member of the Collab Group of colleges, it has been revealed. The group, one of the largest in the country, is the 10th new member of Collab Group in just over a year. The news comes shortly after NCG announced it would be merging with Carlisle College next month. It currently already operates four colleges and two training providers.

Collab Group has grown its membership by 32 per cent in a year. Chief executive Ian Pretty said NCG would make “a fantastic addition to our network of forward thinking, entrepreneurial colleges”.

“NCG is making a real difference to equip the UK with the skills to drive economic growth and prosperity,” he added. “Collab group welcomes this fantastic opportunity and look forward to working in partnership with NCG to create value for both industry and learners.”

'Working in collaboration is vital'

And NCG chief executive Joe Docherty added: “Working in collaboration and in partnership with other FE providers, employers and stakeholders is vital for the future development and success of the FE and HE sector and we are looking forward to working with likeminded individuals and organisations who are equally dedicated to delivering the very highest quality technical and professional education.”

Earlier this week, Collab Group published its first ever economic impact report, entitled Creating Opportunity. According to that report, the economic impact of Collab Group to the business community in the UK is £33.2 billion each year. Collab Group relaunched with a new strategy in October last year. It was previously known as the 157 Group of colleges.

