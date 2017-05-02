Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Ofsted: London college jumps from 'inadequate' to 'good'

    Will Martin
    2nd May 2017 at 10:59
    FE
    Ealing, Hammersmith and West London's College had been placed under intervention following criticism by Ofsted, but inspectors have praised its turnaround

    Ealing, Hammersmith and West London’s College, which had been rated inadequate following its previous inspection, has been graded "good" by Ofsted.

    The latest report marks a significant turnaround for the college, which was subject to a full inspection by Ofsted in October 2015, followed two months later by an intervention by the FE commissioner. Mr Phillips told Tes the college had also recently received confirmation from the Education and Skills Funding Agency that its finances were now rated “good”.

    The report highlighted the “persistent determination” of college leadership to improve the quality of provision, and that its learners’ achievements and financial position had “markedly improved.”

    It added that managers and staff have created an “inclusive, safe and welcoming environment”, and that "the large majority of learners now successfully complete their courses and make good progress".

    'Professionalism and dedication'

    Chief executive Garry Phillips, who joined the college almost three years ago, told Tes: “It’s testament to the professionalism and the dedication of the staff and the students.”

    The college also celebrated success at the Tes FE Awards 2017, claiming the title for outstanding use of technology for improving teaching, learning and assessment at the ceremony in February.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Degree apprenticeships to be regulated by Hefce, not Ofsted

    3rd April 2017 at 10:16

    Spielman vows to 'reset' Ofsted's relationship with FE sector

    17th March 2017 at 10:24

    An open letter to the new chief inspector: 'Let’s make Ofsted a force for good’

    21st January 2017 at 10:02

    Ofsted complaints, top tips for Sendcos and Euan Blair - the TES podcast

    6th January 2017 at 13:54

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    28th April 2017 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Colleges spend more on principal pay while staff face pay freeze
    2. 'QTLS can help us meet the post-Brexit skills challenge'
    3. Technical and Further Education Act becomes law
    4. Revealed: the best-paid college leaders in England
    5. Non-levy apprenticeship allocations down by up to 89%, warns AELP
    6. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    7. Ex-students are everywhere
    8. Don’t flash our cash
    9. National Careers Service has 'no positive impact' on employment
    10. Principals’ pay checks, apprenticeship 101 and an FE bromance – the TES ...

    Breaking news

    Principals’ pay checks, apprenticeship 101 and an FE bromance – the TES Further podcast

    28th April 2017 at 16:50

    Technical and Further Education Act becomes law

    28th April 2017 at 15:40

    Non-levy apprenticeship allocations down by up to 89%, warns AELP

    28th April 2017 at 12:45

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    28th April 2017 at 00:01
    college principals pay salaries

    Colleges spend more on principal pay while staff face pay freeze

    28th April 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now