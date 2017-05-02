Ofsted: London college jumps from 'inadequate' to 'good'

Ealing, Hammersmith and West London’s College, which had been rated inadequate following its previous inspection, has been graded "good" by Ofsted.

The latest report marks a significant turnaround for the college, which was subject to a full inspection by Ofsted in October 2015, followed two months later by an intervention by the FE commissioner. Mr Phillips told Tes the college had also recently received confirmation from the Education and Skills Funding Agency that its finances were now rated “good”.

The report highlighted the “persistent determination” of college leadership to improve the quality of provision, and that its learners’ achievements and financial position had “markedly improved.”

It added that managers and staff have created an “inclusive, safe and welcoming environment”, and that "the large majority of learners now successfully complete their courses and make good progress".

'Professionalism and dedication'

Chief executive Garry Phillips, who joined the college almost three years ago, told Tes: “It’s testament to the professionalism and the dedication of the staff and the students.”

The college also celebrated success at the Tes FE Awards 2017, claiming the title for outstanding use of technology for improving teaching, learning and assessment at the ceremony in February.

