    One in 10 GCSE resit students gets C grade by 19

    Stephen Exley
    14th March 2017 at 00:04
    GCSe resits
    FE
    Education charity Impetus-PEF calls for additional funding for 16-19 education to help more young people achieve a good GCSE pass

    Just 12 per cent of students who fail to attain an A*-C in English or maths at 16 go on to do so by 19, according to new research.

    The report by youth and education charity Impetus-PEF calls for additional funding for 16-19 education. Life after school: Confronting the crisis, argues that “GCSE catch-up provision is not working for young people who need to attain these grades post-16, irrespective of their background or where they study”.

    Among young people eligible for free school meals (FSM) who do not secure grade C or above at 16, only 17 per cent go on to catch up in English by 19, and just 8 per cent catch up in maths. In comparison, of their peers who are not eligible for FSM, 25 per cent catch up in English by age 19; and 13 per cent catch up in maths.

    Andy Ratcliffe, chief executive of Impetus-PEF, said: “Resitting maths and English GCSEs should be a second chance for young people to succeed. It should be a sequel with a happy ending. Instead it’s normally a re-run, a second chance to fail.

    “We need to give schools and colleges the support and incentives to help all young people get the qualifications they need, whatever their backgrounds.”

    'The best chance to succeed'

    Rebecca Allen, director of Education Datalab, said: “From our research, there’s no doubt that FE colleges face extraordinary pressures which show in their students’ catch-up results… Young people attempting these qualifications deserve the best chance to succeed and they’re not getting it.”

    The charity is calling on government to establish an “excellence in English and maths fund” to provide colleges and schools with an additional £935 per pupil retaking English and maths, with one half provided on enrolment, and one half on successful completion.

    Sir Kevan Collins, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, said: “Our young people deserve the best chance to succeed. Giving catch-up providers extra funding and the right incentives will improve standards and resource. A must for our young people.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    After GCSE resits: the future for post-16 English and maths

    12th February 2017 at 10:02

    Project-based learning: an alternative to GCSE resits?

    6th December 2016 at 16:43

    Wilshaw: 'We cannot let FE off the hook' over GCSE resits

    1st December 2016 at 11:58

    'Tolerance' for GCSE English and maths resits funding to be extended

    16th November 2016 at 14:55

    Most read

    1. The students teaching the teachers how to use tech
    2. Sorry schools, it’s FE’s turn
    3. 'Are T levels the silver bullet we need?'
    4. Colleges could be out of pocket despite £500m funding boost
    5. Sainsbury review: what changes are on the way for post-16 education?
    6. Apprenticeship reforms are all about quality
    7. At Ofsted, we look beyond your GCSE resit results
    8. Budget: T levels will raise the status of technical education, says chan...
    9. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    10. 'Perceptions of apprenticeships are changing'

    Breaking news

    government, colleges, change

    FE policy too 'complex and changeable', report says

    14th March 2017 at 00:04
    ed tech, colleges, jisc

    The students teaching the teachers how to use tech

    12th March 2017 at 10:02
    college funding t levels students

    Colleges could be out of pocket despite £500m funding boost

    10th March 2017 at 00:03

    Halfon: number of female Stem apprentices 'has got to change'

    8th March 2017 at 17:22
    hammond budget colleges technical

    Budget: T levels will raise the status of technical education, says chancellor

    8th March 2017 at 15:50

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today