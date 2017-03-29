Register
    Oxford University to run FE leadership programme

    Will Martin
    29th March 2017 at 15:29
    FE
    The Education and Training Foundation programme will be delivered by the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, one of the world's leading business schools

    A programme designed to improve leadership in FE, run by the University of Oxford's business school, has been commissioned by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF).

    The Further Education Strategic Leadership programme, which was designed in close consultation with the Association of Colleges and Roffey Park leadership institute, is open to principals and CEOs across the further education sector, and will be delivered by the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, one of the most prestigious institutions in the world.

    The programme will provide CEOs and principals in the sector with a deeper understanding of their roles, and the opportunity to develop their ability to innovate in the face of existing and future challenges.

    The ETF eventually wants to roll the programme out to the entire FE sector, but the programme will initially only accept 100 leaders, with the places filled in three cohorts.

    'Leadership is the key to success'

    Sir Frank McLoughlin, director of leadership at the ETF, said: “Leadership is the key to the success of any organisation. The leadership challenges in the public education system continue to grow in size and complexity.

    “I know principals and CEOs will relish the opportunity to work with Saïd Business School, to raise their own leadership capacity, and the capability of the whole further education sector. Our long-term ambition is an inclusive programme that reaches every CEO in the sector.”

    The ETF has also announced the creation of a separate programme for chief finance officers, to be delivered by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

    FE

