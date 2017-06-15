Register
    Participation in adult education continues to fall

    Will Martin
    15th June 2017 at 12:28
    FE
    11 per cent fewer people participated in adult education courses last year, compared with 2014-15

    The number of learners on state-funded adult education courses has fallen again, new government figures reveal.

    According to the quarterly Further Education and Skills in England report, participation in adult further education fell by 11.1 per cent in 2015-16, compared with 2014-15. This follows a previous 10.8 per cent fall between 2013-14 and 2014-15.

    The report also shows that 1,537,100 learners participated in adult further education by the second quarter of 2016-17 – 78,300 learners fewer than in the same period in 2015-16.

    Meanwhile, apprenticeship participation has increased from 871,800 in 2014-15 to 899,400 in 2015-16 – the highest number on record.

    Last year, the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Adult Education produced a report that suggested adult education could disappear by 2020.

    The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.

    FE

    Comments

