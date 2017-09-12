Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Phonics included in reformed functional skills

    Julia Belgutay
    12th September 2017 at 13:51
    functional skills gcse maths english
    FE
    Consultation is launched on reformed functional skills qualifications in English and maths, due to be introduced in 2019

    The new functional skills qualifications in English will include phonics, while maths courses will have a stronger focus on context, according to a consultation document launched today.

    Following engagement with employers, subject experts and other stakeholders, a number of changes have been made to the content of the qualifications, which have been reformed by the Education and Training Foundation.

    “The content now has a greater focus on oral communication, and the requirements for spelling, punctuation and grammar have been strengthened," according to the consultation document. "Phonics has been added in order to effectively build reading skills, providing the foundation needed to sound words out in order to read words automatically on sight.”

    And in maths the reformed content has “a strong focus on contextualising knowledge and skills to improve the relevance for students; for example, calculating percentages based on VAT or calculating simple compound interest". Also included is mathematical literacy, approximation, estimation and checking.

    'High-quality and well-regarded qualifications'

    The new qualifications are set to be introduced in 2019, and the consultation into the proposed subject content launches today. Establishing the content of the reformed qualifications is "a critical part of improving functional skills and making sure they meet the needs of students and employers", according to the government. It wants to ensure that people of all ages have “high-quality and well-regarded qualifications that demonstrate their skills to employers”, the consultation document goes on to say. 

    Further education sector leaders have repeatedly called for reformed functional skills qualifications to be accepted by the government as an alternative to GCSE resits in English and maths. At present, students achieving a grade 3 or D are required to retake the subject.

    More than one million functional skills maths and English courses were started in 2015-16. The consultation, which will close on 7 November, asks whether the proposed subject content represents a demanding course of study, and whether it develops the numeracy and literacy skills required for employment.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn 

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    What should we do with functional skills, the government asks FE sector

    18th May 2016 at 00:02

    Consultation on functional skills reforms launched

    14th January 2016 at 00:15

    Functional skills: overhaul of English and maths qualifications announced

    15th October 2015 at 12:00

    Turning up the volume on functional skills

    6th February 2015 at 00:00
     

    Functional Skills delay

    30th July 2010 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. ‘FE must be central to our post-Brexit re-evaluation’
    2. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    3. IfA chair: ‘We need to make sure that everybody is benefiting from appre...
    4. Union urges college leaders to end years of lecturer pay struggle
    5. Anne Milton 'welcomes' apprenticeships for over-60s
    6. Tories under fire over £200m apprenticeships pledge
    7. Winning the student name game can be a struggle
    8. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    9. 'It's soul-destroying to spend hours planning lessons for GCSE resit stu...
    10. National Audit Office considering Learndirect probe

    Breaking news

    national audit office learndirect investigation

    National Audit Office considering Learndirect probe

    12th September 2017 at 09:47

    Tories under fire over £200m apprenticeships pledge

    11th September 2017 at 17:20

    Anne Milton 'welcomes' apprenticeships for over-60s

    11th September 2017 at 17:08

    IfA chair: ‘We need to make sure that everybody is benefiting from apprenticeships’

    9th September 2017 at 10:03
    lecturer pay colleges unions

    Union urges college leaders to end years of lecturer pay struggle

    8th September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now