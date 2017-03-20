    Politician launches 'fightback' after Midlands colleges left off RoATP

    Will Martin
    20th March 2017 at 16:18
    Sion Sion apprenticeships
    FE
    Siôn Simon, Labour’s candidate for mayor of the West Midlands, claims: 'The Tories in London have turned their backs on apprenticeships'

    Labour’s candidate for mayor of the West Midlands has launched a “fightback” against the omission of 13 further education colleges in the region on the register of apprenticeship training providers (RoATP).

    Siôn Simon, MEP for the West Midlands, said that the decision would “all but end technical education for young people in the West Midlands” and vowed to fight to overturn it.

    Birmingham Metropolitan College, Bourneville College of Further Education, Buxton and Leek College, City College Coventry, Derwen College, Henley College Coventry, Hereward College of Further Education, Kidderminster College, King Edward VI College Nuneaton, Queen Alexandra College, Solihull College & University Centre, South and City College Birmingham and Telford College of Arts and Technology were all omitted from the RoATP when it was published last week.

    The Association of Colleges (AoC) estimates that "around 30" colleges around the country have missed out on a place on the register to be eligible to deliver apprenticeships for levy-paying companies.

    'I will fight to overturn this decision'

    On his blog, Mr Simon writes: “Thirteen colleges, and many companies – good quality training providers, from across the West Midlands will be blocked from receiving the funding for apprenticeships. But not if I have anything to do with it. We must get this decision overturned. The Tories in London have turned their backs on apprenticeships – I will fight to overturn this decision.”

    AoC chief executive David Hughes said: “We are concerned about the exclusion of some high-quality colleges from the register and we have followed up with Skills Funding Agency and Department for Education as a matter of urgency."

    The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Who's been approved to deliver apprenticeships?

    15th March 2017 at 18:26

    'Why schools are perfect places for apprenticeships'

    15th March 2017 at 13:35

    More than 1,300 apprenticeship providers get green light

    14th March 2017 at 17:59

    Premier League clubs to pay £10m towards apprenticeship levy

    6th March 2017 at 00:03

    ‘Apprentices to MPs go on to great things’

    3rd March 2017 at 00:03

    Most read

    1. 'It's soul-destroying to spend hours planning lessons for GCSE resit stu...
    2. Who’ll teach the T levels?
    3. Spielman vows to 'reset' Ofsted's relationship with FE sector
    4. FE teacher training falls by a fifth in a year
    5. In this week's TES Further: The unintended consequences of exam reform
    6. One in 10 GCSE resit students gets C grade by 19
    7. Who's been approved to deliver apprenticeships?
    8. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    9. £55m cuts to support services 'incredibly unfair'
    10. More than 1,300 apprenticeship providers get green light

    Breaking news

    In this week's TES Further: The unintended consequences of exam reform

    17th March 2017 at 16:21
    Amanda Spielman Ofsted FE

    Spielman vows to 'reset' Ofsted's relationship with FE sector

    17th March 2017 at 10:24

    FE teacher training falls by a fifth in a year

    17th March 2017 at 00:03

    £55m cuts to support services 'incredibly unfair'

    16th March 2017 at 18:11

    Who's been approved to deliver apprenticeships?

    15th March 2017 at 18:26

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today