Private providers outperform colleges for learner satisfaction

Young learners on classroom-based FE courses are the least likely to recommend their provider, a new survey has revealed.

According to the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s FE Choices Learner Satisfaction Survey 2016 to 2017 national report, 16- to 18-year-old apprentices were slightly less likely to recommend their learning provider than adult apprentices, with 82 per cent likely to do so compared to 88 per cent among the older age group. However, 16- to 18-year-old classroom-based learners were the least likely to recommend their provider (76 per cent).

Learners aged 25 or over were more likely to recommend the learning provider, with 93 per cent of adults aged 25+ saying they would do so. Overall, 83 per cent of respondents would recommend their learning provider to friends or family, with over a third (38 per cent) saying they were extremely likely to recommend the learning provider.

GFE learners less likely to recommend

Learners attending general further education colleges are less likely to recommend their learning provider (78 per cent) than learners attending private sector public funded institutions (88 per cent) and those at other public funded institutions (93 per cent).

The survey also found most apprenticeship framework areas were highly rated by learners compared to classroom-based study in equivalent subject areas.

The 2016 to 2017 Learner Satisfaction Survey took place from 31 October 2016 to 7 April 2017.

