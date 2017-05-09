Register
    Protect our ESF funding, says FE sector alliance

    Julia Belgutay
    11th May 2017 at 00:01
    adult skills, funding, Europe
    FE
    Investment is needed to replace the European Skills Fund and improve adult skills in England, according to an alliance of FE bodies

    European Union funding to support adult education needs to be replaced after Brexit - and could be used more effectively than under the current set up, a group of the major FE sector organisations have urged. 

    To date, English providers have been allocated contracts worth £446 million in co-funded European Social Fund (ESF) provision in the 2014-2020 programme. When the UK exits the European Union, it is crucial that similar levels of investment continue, according to a group of bodies including the Learning and Work Institute, the Association of Colleges and the Association of Employment and Learning Providers.

    A joint statement by the groups said that 9 million adults in England had low levels of literacy, numeracy or both, while 6 million people were in low paid work. “We must now grasp a once-in-a-generation chance to invest in our people and tackle these entrenched challenges," the orgaisation said. "Ensuring a replacement for ESF, due to invest £2.4 billion in England in the six years to 2020, is central to this."

    'We can invest differently and better'

    The signatories said it was essential for this investment to continue at least at the same level as currently provided by ESF and other adult skills and employment programmes, and added: "We can invest differently and better. We have an opportunity to simplify funding, integrate services, and target investment where it is most needed – making sure more money reaches the front line. All of this can better support people and employers and deliver better value for money for taxpayers... We call for successor programmes to ESF of at least the same value. We want these to be locally-driven, reduce bureaucracy, integrate services, and better support people and employers to meet their skills and employment needs.”

    Supporters of the campaign:

    Learning and Work Institute

    Employment Related Services Association

    Association of Colleges

    Association of Employment and Learning Providers

    Holex

    National Enterprise Network

    Pluss

    Wheatsheaf Trust

    Groundwork

    Careers England

    Workers' Educational Association

    Campaign for Learning

    National Council for Voluntary Organisations

    National Federation of Women’s Institutes

    St Giles Trust

    Disability Rights UK

    RBLI

    St Mungo’s

    FE

    Comments

