    Providers for SMEs left 'frustrated' by lack of information on RoATP

    Will Martin
    21st March 2017 at 15:26
    FE
    AELP says training providers aren't able to assure employers that they will be able to generate the required funds for apprenticeship delivery

    Providers hoping to deliver apprenticeship training to non-levy paying employers have been left "frustrated" by the slower-than-expected publication of the register of apprenticeship training providers (RoATP) for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP).

    The register will show which training providers will be able to deliver apprenticeship training to smaller employers, and was expected to be released alongside last week's register for organisations offering training to large, levy-paying employers. But training providers have been left in the dark as to when it will be published.

    Mark Dawe, chief executive of the AELP, said: "It has been frustrating that the mid March deadline has been missed for the procurement outcome because providers want to offer assurance to their employers that funding is available to maintain good quality programmes. It is also makes it difficult to roll out new provision in the sectors that are key to the government's industrial strategy and maintain the number of starts necessary to support the social mobility agenda."

    Time to reapply for the RoATP

    Last week 1,303 main providers were named on the RoATP, and will now be able to deliver apprenticeship training to large employers. But 600 providers – including approximately 30 FE colleges – were not included on the list.

    In response Siôn Simon, Labour’s candidate for mayor of the West Midlands, launched a "fightback" after 13 further education colleges in the region were omitted from the register. "Thirteen colleges, and many companies – good quality training providers – from across the West Midlands will be blocked from receiving the funding for apprenticeships. But not if I have anything to do with it," Mr Simon wrote on his blog. "We must get this decision overturned. The Tories in London have turned their backs on apprenticeships – I will fight to overturn this decision."

    And speaking in Parliament yesterday, Jack Dromey MP voiced concern over four FE colleges in Birmingham that had not managed to get on the register.

    But apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon confirmed that training providers that were not currently on the RoATP "can get on the register" if they reapply today.

    In reply to Mr Dromey, Mr Halfon said: "This is a competitive procurement process to get on the register, everybody had to fulfil the same criteria. But what is important to note [is] that from [today] those who did not get on the register can reapply, so…maybe…they are not on the register now, but they can get on the register and apply from [today]."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Politician launches 'fightback' after Midlands colleges left off RoATP

    20th March 2017 at 16:18

    Who's been approved to deliver apprenticeships?

    15th March 2017 at 18:26

    More than 1,300 apprenticeship providers get green light

    14th March 2017 at 17:59

    FE policy too 'complex and changeable', report says

    14th March 2017 at 00:04

    'Perceptions of apprenticeships are changing'

    10th March 2017 at 17:50

    Most read

    1. 'It's soul-destroying to spend hours planning lessons for GCSE resit stu...
    2. Politician launches 'fightback' after Midlands colleges left off RoATP
    3. Who’ll teach the T levels?
    4. Who's been approved to deliver apprenticeships?
    5. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    6. One in 10 GCSE resit students gets C grade by 19
    7. FE teacher training falls by a fifth in a year
    8. In this week's TES Further: The unintended consequences of exam reform
    9. Spielman vows to 'reset' Ofsted's relationship with FE sector
    10. More than 1,300 apprenticeship providers get green light

    Breaking news

    Sion Sion apprenticeships

    Politician launches 'fightback' after Midlands colleges left off RoATP

    20th March 2017 at 16:18

    In this week's TES Further: The unintended consequences of exam reform

    17th March 2017 at 16:21
    Amanda Spielman Ofsted FE

    Spielman vows to 'reset' Ofsted's relationship with FE sector

    17th March 2017 at 10:24

    FE teacher training falls by a fifth in a year

    17th March 2017 at 00:03

    £55m cuts to support services 'incredibly unfair'

    16th March 2017 at 18:11

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today