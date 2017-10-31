Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    £10m flexible learning fund launched by DfE

    Julia Belgutay
    31st October 2017 at 16:07
    Projects will receive up to £1m each to develop innovative and flexible new approaches to adult education

    A flexible learning fund worth £10 million has been launched by the government to support ambitious and innovative adult education projects.

    This follows an announcement in the spring budget, where £40 million was allocated for pilot projects aimed at helping adults to progress in employment or enter new occupations through reskilling.

    The flexible learning fund will provide grant support to projects that develop methods of delivering learning that are flexible and easy to access for adults who are in work, or returning to work, with either low- or intermediate-level skills.

    'Tested with real learners'

    Maximum funding for a single proposal is £1 million – although in exceptional circumstances a single proposal in excess of this may be considered, and “proposals for a range of funding amounts, including those significantly below the maximum, are expected and encouraged”.

    According to the government, projects supported “must include a period of design and development of the specific delivery method, followed by a delivery phase during which the method is tested with real learners”.

    Projects also have to “centre on the delivery of basic skills, or on intermediate- or higher-level technical learning”. The deadline for submitting proposals is midnight on 31 January 2018, and contracts will be awarded in the spring.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    'New thinking' needed to boost adult learning, warns Learning and Work Institute

    13th September 2016 at 15:31

    Opinion: 'Adult learning builds bridges with people from all over the world'

    9th February 2016 at 15:56

    Reverse Esol cuts to address refugee crisis, says adult learning body

    11th September 2015 at 17:09

    Adult learning proves a privileged pastime

    12th June 2015 at 01:00
     

    National award aims to bring adult learning into focus

    22nd May 2015 at 01:00
     

    Funding - A disincentive to adult learning?

    16th August 2013 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. Don't make young people choose between academic and technical pathways, ...
    2. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    3. New FE teaching apprenticeship to launch 'within months’
    4. Government to review higher-level technical education
    5. 'The Post-16 Skills Plan may fall short of a coherent vision for education'
    6. 'Use discount codes and special offers to attract students'
    7. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    8. Greening in an ‘alternative reality’ over FE funding, MP says
    9. Spielman: 'Give Ofsted funding to monitor apprenticeship "cowboys"'
    10. Details of new degree apprenticeships revealed

    Breaking news

    Amanda Spielman Ofsted Education Committee

    Spielman: 'Give Ofsted funding to monitor apprenticeship "cowboys"'

    31st October 2017 at 13:37

    Government to review higher-level technical education

    31st October 2017 at 11:40

    Don't make young people choose between academic and technical pathways, report tells government

    31st October 2017 at 00:03

    'Use discount codes and special offers to attract students'

    27th October 2017 at 06:04

    New FE teaching apprenticeship to launch 'within months’

    27th October 2017 at 00:03

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now