£1m programme announced by ETF to boost teaching and learning

A £1 million programme to promote teaching, learning and assessment has been announced today by the Education and Training Foundation.

The programme, which will run throughout 2017, will offer funding to 20 projects in FE colleges that support the development of teaching practice, and strengthen links with employers.

FE providers will be able to access the funding through the Association of Colleges (AoC), which will control the delivery of funds.

David Corke, director of policy of the AoC, said: “This £1 million investment into the post-16 sector is welcome news. This project will develop the skills and knowledge of staff in readiness for the implementation of the Post-16 Skills Plan.

"Students and employers will benefit from better teaching, learning and assessment in colleges and training providers. We are working in partnership with AoC London and Emfec and we are looking forward to working with participating providers to see how we can improve the systems in place and to share this across the sector.”

Engaging teachers with employers

Paul Kessell-Holland, head of partnerships at the ETF, said: “The ETF is committed to improving teaching and learning across the FE and training sector. This project will focus on both apprenticeship and provider-based delivery, and reach across as wide a technical training and vocational skill range as possible.

"We seek to share the most effective practice found across our diverse sector, and also to engage teaching staff with employers, through longer term projects and dialogue that leads to a meaningful relationship.”

