    £1m programme announced by ETF to boost teaching and learning

    Will Martin
    27th January 2017 at 16:37
    FE
    The programme will offer funding to 20 projects in FE colleges in England

    A £1 million programme to promote teaching, learning and assessment has been announced today by the Education and Training Foundation.

    The programme, which will run throughout 2017, will offer funding to 20 projects in FE colleges that support the development of teaching practice, and strengthen links with employers.

    FE providers will be able to access the funding through the Association of Colleges (AoC), which will control the delivery of funds.

    David Corke, director of policy of the AoC, said: “This £1 million investment into the post-16 sector is welcome news. This project will develop the skills and knowledge of staff in readiness for the implementation of the Post-16 Skills Plan. 

    "Students and employers will benefit from better teaching, learning and assessment in colleges and training providers. We are working in partnership with AoC London and Emfec and we are looking forward to working with participating providers to see how we can improve the systems in place and to share this across the sector.”

    Engaging teachers with employers

    Paul Kessell-Holland, head of partnerships at the ETF, said: “The ETF is committed to improving teaching and learning across the FE and training sector. This project will focus on both apprenticeship and provider-based delivery, and reach across as wide a technical training and vocational skill range as possible.

    "We seek to share the most effective practice found across our diverse sector, and also to engage teaching staff with employers, through longer term projects and dialogue that leads to a meaningful relationship.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Institute for Apprenticeships: board members announced

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    'Effective' action is needed over pay and casualisation, says UCU leadership challenger

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    Ed tech trends to watch out for in 2017

    27th January 2017 at 11:08

    8 top tips to improve staff training

    27th January 2017 at 11:01

    Government on track to hit 3 million apprenticeships target

    26th January 2017 at 12:29

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Tony Robinson: 'I wasn't ready for education until I was well into my twenties'
    3. Theresa May pledges £170m for institutes of technology
    4. Esol funding falls by £100m
    5. College placements for trainee teachers 'could boost recruitment'
    6. FE students just as happy as those who go to university, study reveals
    7. Government on track to hit 3 million apprenticeships target
    8. Ed tech trends to watch out for in 2017
    9. 'Effective' action is needed over pay and casualisation, says UCU leadership challenger
    10. Institute for Apprenticeships: board members announced

    Breaking news

    In this week's TES Further: Could digital learning revive the appeal of apprenticeships?

    27th January 2017 at 17:13
    UCU general secretary leadership election

    'Effective' action is needed over pay and casualisation, says UCU leadership challenger

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    Institute for Apprenticeships: board members announced

    27th January 2017 at 00:02
    apprenticeships

    Government on track to hit 3 million apprenticeships target

    26th January 2017 at 12:29

    FE students just as happy as those who go to university, study reveals

    26th January 2017 at 00:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today