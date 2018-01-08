Register
    Reshuffle: Milton's future uncertain as Hunt remains health secretary

    Stephen Exley
    8th January 2018 at 17:20
    FE
    Skills minister Anne Milton had been tipped for health secretary – but Jeremy Hunt has been appointed to the expanded health and social care brief

    The FE sector must wait to find out whether it will be getting a new skills minister in prime minister Theresa May's ministerial reshuffle.

    Apprenticeships and skills minister Anne Milton – who spent 25 years working as a nurse in the NHS – had been strongly tipped to replace Jeremy Hunt as health secretary. But this afternoon, 10 Downing Street confirmed that Mr Hunt had been given the expanded brief of health and social care secretary.

    Ms Milton has been a minister at the Department for Education for seven months, following her appointment as apprenticeships and skills minister in June 2017. But an announcement on whether she will retain her position at the DfE is not expected until Tuesday.

    FE

    Comments

