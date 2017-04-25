Restoring EMA set to be Labour manifesto pledge

The Labour Party is expected to make bringing back the Education Maintenance Allowance a manifesto pledge.

The measure, aimed to support those from poorer backgrounds to remain in education, was scrapped by the Coalition government in 2010. At the time, it was worth £30 per week for 16-19 students whose household income was under £20,817 per year.

A document reportedly sent to Labour MPs in preparation for the upcoming general election in June says that the party will “stand up for children and young people”: “We will reintroduce an Education Maintenance Allowance and maintenance grants for students from low- and middle-income backgrounds.”

'Improves participation and attainment'

Labour shadow education secretary Angela Rayner (pictured) stated the party’s intention last August, saying that it planned to bring back the policy at the next general election. She said: “EMA, which the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies said improves both participation and attainment among 16-18-year-olds, would benefit three-quarters of a million students.”

