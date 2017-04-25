Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account My products Preferences

    Restoring EMA set to be Labour manifesto pledge

    Julia Belgutay
    25th April 2017 at 15:37
    manifesto labour allowance
    FE
    The Education Maintenance Alllowance was scrapped by the Coalition government in 2010, but Labour is expected to include its restoration in its election manifesto

    The Labour Party is expected to make bringing back the Education Maintenance Allowance a manifesto pledge.

    The measure, aimed to support those from poorer backgrounds to remain in education, was scrapped by the Coalition government in 2010. At the time, it was worth £30 per week for 16-19 students whose household income was under £20,817 per year.

    A document reportedly sent to Labour MPs in preparation for the upcoming general election in June says that the party will “stand up for children and young people”: “We will reintroduce an Education Maintenance Allowance and maintenance grants for students from low- and middle-income backgrounds.”

    'Improves participation and attainment'

    Labour shadow education secretary Angela Rayner (pictured) stated the party’s intention last August, saying that it planned to bring back the policy at the next general election. She said: “EMA, which the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies said improves both participation and attainment among 16-18-year-olds, would benefit three-quarters of a million students.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Maintenance allowance axed in pound;500m budget raid

    22nd October 2010 at 01:00
     

    Maintenance allowances: 'amber' alert does not mean delays, say officials

    10th July 2009 at 01:00
     

    What do they mean?: Education maintenance allowance

    19th March 2004 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Revealed: the best-paid college leaders in England
    2. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    3. National Careers Service has 'no positive impact' on employment
    4. Night school saved my mum – it can save others, too
    5. Restoring EMA set to be Labour manifesto pledge
    6. How to bake an apprenticeship fudge cake
    7. Institute for Apprenticeships unveils route panel chairs
    8. In this week's Tes Further: an interview with Sir Frank McLoughlin on FE...
    9. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    10. Careering aimlessly

    Breaking news

    Technical and Further Education Bill set to become law

    25th April 2017 at 17:42

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    25th April 2017 at 00:01

    Revealed: the best-paid college leaders in England

    21st April 2017 at 18:04

    In this week's Tes Further: an interview with Sir Frank McLoughlin on FE's new leadership programme

    21st April 2017 at 17:43

    EU students remain eligible for loans and grants in 2018-19

    21st April 2017 at 12:10

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now