Scottish government's Individual Training Account scheme launched

The Scottish government’s new Individual Training Account (ITA) theme is coming into effect today, Tes can exclusively reveal.

First announced in March, they will allow job seekers and low paid workers access to up to £200 per year for training and skills development so they can improve their employability prospects in a way that leads to a recognised qualification.

ITAs will replace the previous Individual Learning Accounts system, which has been “refocused” to better meet the demands of the job market, and will aim to better support employers to develop their workforce and address skills gaps.

In its programme for government 2016-17, and following a consultation on the new apprenticeship levy which has to be paid by all large UK employers, the government had committed to aligning the required support to help people into employment with the needs of employers.

ITAs will be provided by Skills Development Scotland (SDS), and over 160 training providers, including Scotland’s colleges, have registered to offer a wide variety of courses. Learners can register on the My World of Work website and will be able to book their courses through an online account system.

'Valuable product'

Employability and training minister Jamie Hepburn said the government was today launching “a valuable product, tailored for our jobs market”. “This new scheme refocuses its predecessor, Individual Learning Accounts, so individuals can engage in courses more closely suited to the needs of people and Scotland’s businesses.”

He added the changes had been introduced following widespread consultation, and the government was confident that the new ITAs will offer “worthwhile courses, enhancing employment prospects and leading to recognised industry qualifications”. “This will ultimately mean we’re delivering better value for the public purse.”

Mr Hepburn said: “Individual Training Accounts will sit within the Scottish government’s wider suite of employability and skills training provisions, including our Modern Apprenticeship programme and our recently announced £96 million of investment to deliver fairer employment support services through the new Fair Start Scotland programme.”

Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland said colleges, as accredited ITA providers and sited within their local communities, would be ideally placed to deliver this initiative.

“Colleges Scotland is supportive of any initiative that encourages individuals to access training and to develop the skills they need to progress into jobs and further their careers,” she said, adding ITAs would boost employment prospects and support sustainable growth.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.