Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Second consultation launches on functional skills

    Will Martin
    27th September 2017 at 17:17
    FE
    New Ofqual consultation on assessment of functional skills proposes that maths should be assessed ‘with and without a calculator’

    Days after a consultation was launched by the government revealing changes to the subject content of the new functional skills qualifications in English and maths, Ofqual has launched a second separate consultation.

    The consultation, launched this morning by the exams watchdog, reveals several changes to the assessment of the new qualifications, set to be introduced in 2019. Learners taking the maths qualifications will now have to be able to demonstrate skills “both with and without a calculator”, the consultation reads – a change in approach to the current qualifications, which allows the use of a calculator throughout.

    For the English qualifications, learners will no longer have access to spelling and grammar checks during sections of the writing assessment where spelling, punctuation and grammar (Spag) requirements will be assessed “as this would undermine the assessment of learners’ underpinning skills”. Learners are also required to pass every component of the English qualification (reading, writing, speaking, listening and communicating) in order to achieve an overall pass.

    The changes build on the previously revealed information in the government's consultation on the content of the new qualifications, which shows the new functional skills qualifications in English will include phonics, while maths courses will have a stronger focus on context.

    'Employer-driven qualifications'

    In a letter sent to Ofqual, skills minister Anne Milton writes that the reformed qualifications should retain the use of a pass-fail grading system and that she expected them "to retain their focus on the knowledge and skills needed for everyday life and in the workplace".

    "It is important that all users of the reformed qualifications have a clear understanding of their level of demand," Ms Milton adds.

    Sally Collier, chief regulator at Ofqual, said: "In this reform programme we seek to maintain the flexibility and workplace relevance of the existing qualifications, while providing the assurance that learners have demonstrated the knowledge and skills that employers need. We are asking for views on the design, delivery and awarding of these qualifications and on the detail of how to maintain standards across awarding organisations and over time."

    The consultation by Ofqual will end on 22 November 2017.

    What the two consultations reveal

    • Functional skills qualifications in English will include phonics.

    • Maths courses will have a stronger focus on context and will be assessed with and without a calculator.

    • No spelling checks will be allowed in sections of the English qualification where Spag requirements are assessed.

    • Functional skills qualifications in English and maths will retain the use of a pass-fail grading system.

    • The size of the qualifications will not change significantly.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn. 

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Phonics included in reformed functional skills

    12th September 2017 at 13:51

    What should we do with functional skills, the government asks FE sector

    18th May 2016 at 00:02

    Consultation on functional skills reforms launched

    14th January 2016 at 00:15

    Functional skills: overhaul of English and maths qualifications announced

    15th October 2015 at 12:00

    Minister calls for overhaul of functional skills qualifications

    22nd July 2015 at 16:35

    Most read

    1. 'It's time for people to stop looking down at FE'
    2. Labour pledges £1 billion investment in FE
    3. 'Mocksted consultants sell a message of fear and play on insecurities'
    4. Colleges to play 'major' role in Institutes of Technology
    5. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    6. Government 'starving' post-16 education, says AoC president
    7. Two-thirds of employers not using levy funds to train staff
    8. Dyson’s new IoT designed to hoover up young engineers
    9. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    10. The secret to building a WorldSkills finalist

    Breaking news

    Labour pledges £1 billion investment in FE

    26th September 2017 at 13:54
    institutes of technology colleges government

    Colleges to play 'major' role in Institutes of Technology

    25th September 2017 at 10:32

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    25th September 2017 at 00:01
    association of colleges president funding cuts

    Government 'starving' post-16 education, says AoC president

    23rd September 2017 at 08:03
    dyson institute of technology apprenticeships

    Dyson’s new IoT designed to hoover up young engineers

    22nd September 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now