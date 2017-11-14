Sir Gerry Berragan appointed CEO of Institute for Apprenticeships

The Institute for Apprenticeships (IfA) has announced that Sir Gerry Berragan has been appointed its new chief executive.

He will take over from Peter Lauener, who has been holding the post on a temporary basis since its launch, on 27 November.

Sir Gerry has been involved in leadership and training for 36 years. He led the army’s training provision, which has 13,000 people on an apprenticeship at any one time, making the army the largest apprenticeships provider in the country.

'Instrumental'

Antony Jenkins, chair of the IfA, said: "As a member of the institute’s board, Sir Gerry has already been instrumental in the set–up of the organisation and in developing its strategy and values so that it can deliver to the high expectations we and others set for the institute. Sir Gerry has extensive experience of leadership and management, as well as an in-depth knowledge of apprenticeships and the positive impact they can have. I am very pleased to be able to appoint him and look forward to working closely with him on the challenges ahead."

Sir Gerry said he was "honoured" to be appointed to the role. "I was closely involved in delivering high-quality apprenticeships during my army career and I have been an institute board member from the outset earlier this year, so I understand the challenge. I look forward to working with employers to deliver high-quality apprenticeships to meet their needs, while providing excellent opportunities for people and employers across the country," he added.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn