    Sixth form education in England 'uniquely narrow and short'

    Julia Belgutay
    9th January 2017 at 18:23
    sixth form colleges funding
    FE
    Post-16 education in England is 'low hours and low duration' compared to other countries, conclude academics

    Sixth-form college education in England is “uniquely narrow and short” compared to other high-performing countries, according to research carried out by academics at the UCL Institute of Education.

    The research, commissioned by the Sixth Form College Association (SFCA) ahead of a parliamentary debate on the issue scheduled for this evening, shows that while in England 15 to 17 hours of tuition per week has become the norm, this is significantly below what is offered in a number of other countries – and only half of the 30-plus hours of tuition received by students in Shanghai.

    It concludes that the English model is “low hours and short duration”, and "English upper secondary education [...] remains uniquely narrow and short when compared with other relatively successful systems". In Singapore, students can receive up to 32 hours of tuition and support if they take four elective subjects, and in Sweden the study programme involves 19 hours of tuition but runs for three years, rather than two.

    According to a SFCA briefing on the research, the system in England is also narrower than elsewhere. “A three-subject diet will become the norm from next year,” it states, while in Shanghai, students study eight fundamental subjects, in addition to a range of other subjects. "Students in other leading education systems receive more tuition time, study more subjects, and in some cases can benefit from a three-year programme of study rather than two," it adds.

    Funding for sixth form education in England below that of other parts of the education sector

    The SFCA also claims that “sixth form funding in England sits at the bottom of a funding chasm”, with the average of £4,583 per 16-18 student being 20 per cent less than the funding for 11-16 year olds in secondary schools, and 47 per cent below the average university tuition fee of £8,636.

    “To avoid falling further behind our international competitors, SFCA is urging the secretary of state to move away from funding sixth formers in England based on an arbitrary funding rate and to conduct a review of funding to ensure it is linked to the realistic costs of delivering a rounded, high quality curriculum,” it states.

    MPs will also discuss the Technical and Further Education Bill this evening. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Sixth form colleges outperform schools

    25th March 2011 at 00:00
     

    MPs urge VAT refund scheme for sixth form colleges

    9th February 2015 at 08:44

    Sixth form colleges demand end to 'damaging' changes to funding

    12th November 2014 at 10:37

    Funding cuts force sixth form colleges to axe staff and courses, says report

    16th June 2014 at 18:17

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Sainsbury review: what changes are on the way for post-16 education?
    3. Why we ban the C-word
    4. '2017 can be a year of optimism for the learning and skills sector'
    5. Training providers welcome crackdown on apprenticeship 'cartels'
    6. British Sign Language qualifications to be accepted in apprenticeships
    7. Euan Blair: 'Apprenticeships should be for smart kids too'
    8. Let’s have post-16 choices that work for everyone
    9. DfE shelve plan to enforce equal careers advice
    10. In this week's TES Further: 'Students with special needs can flourish in the workplace'

    Breaking news

    Apprenticeships: Vacancies drop but applications rise ahead of the levy

    9th January 2017 at 17:56

    In this week's TES Further: 'Students with special needs can flourish in the workplace'

    6th January 2017 at 17:15
    Euan Blair WhiteHat apprenticeships

    Euan Blair: 'Apprenticeships should be for smart kids too'

    6th January 2017 at 06:02
    careers advice government legislation

    DfE shelve plan to enforce equal careers advice

    6th January 2017 at 00:01

    Plans announced for councils to give advice about university technical colleges

    5th January 2017 at 15:39

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today