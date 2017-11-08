Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Skills minister Anne Milton reveals 'bedrock' of careers strategy

    Will Martin
    8th November 2017 at 12:33
    FE
    Apprenticeships and skills minister Anne Milton announces four 'priorities' for the government’s careers strategy

    Four key priorities, such as ensuring that students have access to work experience and tailored support, will form the "bedrock" of the government's new careers strategy, skills minister Anne Milton has said.

    Ms Milton, speaking yesterday at the Careers Education and Guidance Summit in London, said the four "themes" integral to the government's proposed careers strategy would be: ensuring every school and college has a high-quality careers programme; providing opportunities for work experience; offering tailored support to students; and utilising “rich sources of information about jobs and careers”.

    Careers advice, Ms Milton said, “is the foundation upon which some of our biggest reforms will be built”. She added that getting the strategy right “is so important for the future success of this country”.

    'Careers guidance is central to social mobility'

    "This skills revolution is dependent upon people having the best possible advice about the career path they should take. One that makes the most of their talents," Ms Milton said. "Careers guidance is central to social mobility. It is about making sure that people from communities in every part of the land can develop the knowledge and confidence they need to progress. And have a clear plan to help them get there."

    In April, an amendment to the Technical and Further Education Act by UTC founder Lord Baker ensured that FE providers will be able to inform registered pupils about technical education qualifications or apprenticeships.

    Meanwhile, a survey by the Association of Colleges (AoC) in June revealed that only 1 per cent of FE colleges found it “very easy” to secure work placements for their students, while three-quarters said it was “fairly difficult” or “very difficult”.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Ucas launches Moocs to boost careers advice in schools

    9th October 2017 at 18:19

    'It's crucial that deaf learners get the careers advice they need'

    19th September 2017 at 15:23

    'It's not too late for those let down by school careers advice'

    20th August 2017 at 10:03

    National Careers Service has 'no positive impact' on employment

    21st April 2017 at 00:15

    'The Baker Amendment' will help students to make the right career choices

    3rd April 2017 at 17:42

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Colleges drop A levels due to funding cuts
    3. 'We need more research into technical education'
    4. Duke of York: Apprenticeships are a 'step in the right direction'
    5. Learndirect has resources to exist for 'foreseeable future'
    6. The best thing about FE colleges? Their diversity
    7. Details of new degree apprenticeships revealed
    8. Most disadvantaged students fall behind peers in resit success
    9. Lincoln College becomes newest member of Collab Group
    10. It’s time to rethink the resits

    Breaking news

    Tes FE Awards 2018 attracts record entries

    7th November 2017 at 17:39

    Duke of York: Apprenticeships are a 'step in the right direction'

    7th November 2017 at 17:16
    learndirect accounts finance

    Learndirect has resources to exist for 'foreseeable future'

    7th November 2017 at 16:37

    Lincoln College becomes newest member of Collab Group

    7th November 2017 at 12:22

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    7th November 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now